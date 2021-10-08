Final Dolphins-Bucs Week 5 Injury Report ... And What It Means

The Dolphins looks like they'll be fine at cornerback but have concerns at wide receiver

There was good news for the Miami Dolphins on Friday when it comes to the cornerback position, but not so much when it comes to wide receiver DeVante Parker.

The 2015 first-round pick was listed as questionable on the final injury report heading into the Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday.

Head coach Brian Flores said before practice that Parker's availability for the game at Raymond James Stadium might become a game-time decision.

Parker was the only Dolphins player to get a game status designation, meaning everybody else will be available.

That includes cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, who both were full participants in practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Jones is dealing with Achilles and quad issues, while Howard has groin and shoulder injuries.

Their presence obviously will be important against the potent Tampa Bay passing game.

Parker is one of five wide receivers on the 53-man roster, but the Dolphins could elevate either Isaiah Ford or Kirk Merritt from the practice squad as a precaution.

Parker has dealt with injuries on and off in his six-plus seasons in the NFL, though he's missed only 13 of 100 games.

Tampa Bay ruled out three players Friday, including all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski and starting safety Antoine Winfield. The other was defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor.

Three other players were listed as questionable, though running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and cornerback Jameel Dean (knee) both were full participants in practice Friday.

Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) also was listed as questionable, but he was limited in practice Friday.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice Friday and is listed with a knee injury, but he did not get a game status designation, meaning he will be ready to play.