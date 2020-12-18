The Final Week 15 Dolphins-Patriots Injury Report And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins did not rule out any players Friday, but they have a long list of players who are question marks for their game against New England

There was a new name on the Dolphins injury report Friday, but the overriding theme on this day was that the team did not rule out any players for their game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Linebacker Jerome Baker was added to the injury report after he sustained a knee injury at practice, and he became one of nine players the Dolphins listed as questionable.

The list includes key offensive players DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, who are dealing with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

All nine players were listed as limited participants Friday.

Baker is one of three linebackers listed as questionable, along with Kyle Van Noy (hip) and Elandon Roberts (chest), who each missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Any linebacker absence would be an issue for the Dolphins against a New England offense that figures to emphasize its running game.

Roberts, in particular, is known for his run-stopping ability.

The Dolphins passing game obviously would suffer without either Parker or Gesicki, doubly so if both end up having to sit out the game.

That Gesicki wasn't ruled out almost seems a bit of a miracle given how bad his injury looked last Sunday, and it's almost to the point where one wonder whether gamesmanship played a role in his game status designation.

Also listed as questionable Friday were RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and DB Bobby McCain (ankle).

Of the latter four, McCain would be the hardest to replace because of his coverage skills in the secondary. The options to replace him in the starting lineup would include rookie third-round pick Brandon Jones or either of the two special teams captains, Kavon Frazier or Clayton Fejedelem.

Having Flowers back at left guard certainly would help because he might be the Dolphins' most consistent offensive lineman and his experience also would come in handy against the complex New England defense.

The other six players on the Dolphins injury report this week did not get game status designation after being full participants all week.

If the Dolphins' final injury report seemed lengthy, it actually was a lot shorter than that of the Patriots, which includes 13 players — all of them listed as questionable.

Among the most prominent players on that list are tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (seven starts), rushing leader Damien Harris, running back James White, and cornerback J.C. Jackson, whose seven interceptions put him second in the NFL behind Xavien Howard.