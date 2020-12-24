Breaking Down the Final Dolphins-Raiders Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins still have a lot of question marks for Week 16 in terms of which players will be available

There are still a lot of questions to be answered for both the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders when it comes to the status of some key players for their matchup at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

But there's one key answer that seem to be answered, and it involved Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who we'll get to later.

The Dolphins have four key players listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week, including the three players who missed the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots: tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring).

As an insurance, the Dolphins elevated wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad earlier this week.

The other player listed as questionable is veteran guard Ereck Flowers, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

The one player the Dolphins ruled out Thursday was rookie guard Solomon Kindley, who sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of the game against New England.

If Flowers can't go, then logic says that Michael Deiter, who replaced Kindley against New England, would get the start at left guard.

The fifth and final Dolphins player listed as questionable was defensive end Shaq Lawson, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury for a while.

Lawson, like every player listed as questionable, was listed as a limited participant for all three days of practice this week.

There was positive news on the Dophins injury report, with linebackers Jerome Baker and Kyle Van Noy and safety Bobby McCain all listed as full participants Thursday after being limited the previous two days.

None of them got a game status designation, meaning they definitely will play against Las Vegas.

For the Raiders, the big news is that quarterback Derek Carr did not get a game status designation, a clear indication that he will start against the Dolphins. Though head coach Jon Gruden stopped short of declaring Carr ready to go, Carr was a full participant in practice again Thursday.

The Raiders had only two players with game status designations, one of them being defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, played with Christian Wilkins at Clemson.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was listed as questionable with a calf injury.