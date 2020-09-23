SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

The Final Week 3 Injury Report and What It Means

Alain Poupart

Cornerback Byron Jones will miss a game for only the second time in his six-year NFL career when the Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jones was listed as out on the Dolphins' final injury report of the week because of a groin injury he sustained early in the team's 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3.

The announcement was pretty much expected given the nature of the injury and the quick turnaround because of the Thursday night game.

The only game Jones has missed since he entered the NFL in 2015 came last year in his fifth and final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The big question now will center around which player the Dolphins will choose to have as the cornerback starter opposite Xavien Howard.

Based on the snap count from the Buffalo game, the choice would be rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, but the 30th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft had a rough time against Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday.

Advanced stats had Igbinoghene allowed seven completions in 11 attempts when targeted for 145 yards and an opponent passer rating of 146.8.

The other option would be second-year player Nik Needham, but he also had a tough game against Buffalo. He allowed six of seven completions when targeted for 93 yards for a 118.7 opponent passer rating.

The only other Dolphins player with a game status designation was safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was listed as doubtful. He missed the first two games because of the injury, which he sustained in practice the week of the season opener.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts will return after missing the Week 2 game against Buffalo because of an opener.

Jacksonville had three players on its final injury report, all of them significant contributors.

Kicker Josh Lambo and center Brandon Linder were ruled out, while third-year wide receiver DJ Chark was listed as questionable.

With Lambo placed on injured reserve, the Jaguars promoted rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad to handle the kicking chores. He made 12 of 18 field goal attempts for Georgia State in 2019.

Linder arguably is the best offensive lineman on the Jaguars roster and is likely to be replaced by seven-year backup Tyler Shatley. 

Chark led the Jaguars with 1,008 receiving yards in 2019 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener was another painful reminder this team has a long way to go

Alain Poupart

by

G-Force1

What's the Ceiling for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has performed admirably so far in the 2020 season, particularly given the youth on the unit

Alain Poupart

by

toml

What's Wrong With the Dolphins Pass Rush And How It Can Get Fixed

The Miami Dolphins have had several issues on defense early in the 2020 season but perhaps none as glaring as the lack of a pass rush

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will play their only scheduled prime-time game of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 Thursday night matchup

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Look to Reverse Thursday Trend

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first Thursday night road victory in 11 years

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 2 Observations ... And Former Dolphins Updates

Injuries is what most fans unfortunately will remember from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season, while some of the top teams continued to roll

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Linebacker Elandon Roberts appears on track to return to the lineup for the Thursday night game, though cornerback Byron Jones did not practice Monday

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Jaguars QB Battle Becomes Hairy Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's thick beard again was a topic of conversation this week, and this time it also involved Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Rookie Igbinoghene Ready to Apply Lesson Learned

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene could play a big role again against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 2 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart