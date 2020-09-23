The Final Week 3 Injury Report and What It Means

Cornerback Byron Jones will miss a game for only the second time in his six-year NFL career when the Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jones was listed as out on the Dolphins' final injury report of the week because of a groin injury he sustained early in the team's 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 3.

The announcement was pretty much expected given the nature of the injury and the quick turnaround because of the Thursday night game.

The only game Jones has missed since he entered the NFL in 2015 came last year in his fifth and final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

The big question now will center around which player the Dolphins will choose to have as the cornerback starter opposite Xavien Howard.

Based on the snap count from the Buffalo game, the choice would be rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, but the 30th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft had a rough time against Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday.

Advanced stats had Igbinoghene allowed seven completions in 11 attempts when targeted for 145 yards and an opponent passer rating of 146.8.

The other option would be second-year player Nik Needham, but he also had a tough game against Buffalo. He allowed six of seven completions when targeted for 93 yards for a 118.7 opponent passer rating.

The only other Dolphins player with a game status designation was safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was listed as doubtful. He missed the first two games because of the injury, which he sustained in practice the week of the season opener.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts will return after missing the Week 2 game against Buffalo because of an opener.

Jacksonville had three players on its final injury report, all of them significant contributors.

Kicker Josh Lambo and center Brandon Linder were ruled out, while third-year wide receiver DJ Chark was listed as questionable.

With Lambo placed on injured reserve, the Jaguars promoted rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad to handle the kicking chores. He made 12 of 18 field goal attempts for Georgia State in 2019.

Linder arguably is the best offensive lineman on the Jaguars roster and is likely to be replaced by seven-year backup Tyler Shatley.

Chark led the Jaguars with 1,008 receiving yards in 2019 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.