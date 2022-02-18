Breaking Down the 2022 Dolphins Coaching Staff

After reports of several hirings on Mike McDaniel's first Miami Dolphins coaching staff, the team announced the 2022 staff Friday.

The finalized staff features 26 assistants — 12 on offense, 11 on defense, 2 on special teams, and strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka.

Along with the moves already reported, the moves announced Friday involved:

-- Josh Grizzard as quality control coach.

-- Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant offensive line coach.

-- Mike Person as offensive assistant.

-- Aldrick Robinson as offensive assistant.

-- Kolby Smith as offensive assistant.

-- Mathieu Araujo as assistant defensive backs coach.

-- Steve Ferentz as assistant linebackers coach.

-- Steve Gregory as safeties coach.

-- Derrick LeBlanc as assistant defensive line coach.

-- Ryan Slowik as senior defensive assistant.

-- Brendan Farrell as assistant special teams coach.

-- Dave Puloka as head strength and conditioning coach.

The 2022 coaching staff features more than 300 years of coaching experience, including 183 years in the NFL. The staff includes 15 newcomers, including McDaniel and the three former Dolphins players — Wes Welker, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain.

Welker, Madison and Surtain become the 12th, 13th and 14th players to both play and coach for the Dolphins, joining Dwight Stephenson, Larry Seiple, James Saxon, Terry Robiskie, Bernie Parmalee, Tony Nathan, Bob Matheson, Renaldo Hill, Jeff Dellenbach, Bryan Cox and Gerald Alexander.

Of the 12 holdovers from the 2021 staff, six have remained in the same position: Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator, Austin Clark as defensive line coach, Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach, Danny Crossman as special teams coach, Brendan Farrell as assistant special teams coach and Puloka.

The six with new roles:

-- Eric Studesville is now associate head coach/running backs after being co-offensive coordinator/running backs in 2021.

-- Grizzard is now a quality control coach after being a wide receivers coach in 2021.

-- Jeanpierre is now assistant offensive line coach after being O-line coach in 2021.

-- Ferentz is now assistant linebackers coach after being a coaching assistant the past two seasons.

-- Gregory is now safeties coach after being a coaching assistant.

-- Smith is now offensive assistant after being a quality control coach the past two seasons.

Including Madison, Surtain and Welker, the staff features seven other former NFL players — Embree (tight end, 1987-89), Jeanpierre (offensive lineman, 2010-16), Person (guard/center, 2011-19), Robinson (wide receiver, 2011-19), Smith (running back, 2007-10), Gregory (safety, 2006-13), and McKenzie (linebacker, 2009-13).

Here's the Dolphins press release announcing the coaching staff:

Head coach: Mike McDaniel

Offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman

QB coach/pass game coordinator: Darrell Bevell

Assistant QB coach: Chandler Henley

Running backs coach/associate head coach: Eric Studesville

Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker

Tight ends coach/assistant head coach: Jon Embree

Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum

Defensive line coach: Austin Clark

Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile

Outside linebackers coach: Tyrone McKenzie

Cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist: Sam Madison

Defensive assistant: Patrick Surtain