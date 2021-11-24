Breaking Down the First Dolphins Week 12 Injury Report

The Dolphins had 13 players on their injury report Wednesday, though quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not one of them

The Miami Dolphins had quite the extensive list when their initial injury report of Week 12 was unveiled Wednesday, though the outlook overall was pretty good.

We can start with the fact that the 13 players on the injury report did NOT include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, a sign he's fully healthy again after dealing with rib and finger injuries.

Then we've got the two veteran cornerbacks — Xavien Howard and Byron Jones — who were listed as limited participant, but not because of injury but because they were given veteran rest.

There were two players who did not practice Wednesday: tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe/knee).

Campbell returned to action against the Jets on Sunday after missing one game because of a knee injury. He's quickly established himself as a major special teams contributor and if he can't go against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, it would be easy to see 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene taking his place in the kicking game — especially after Jamal Perry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

As for Shaheen, he was slow to get up after a play in the second quarter but returned to action and ended up playing 47 snaps against the Jets.

If the injury winds up keeping him out of the Carolina game, that could mean a much-anticipated appearance for rookie third-round pick Hunter Long, who has been inactive for eight of the Dolphins' 11 games.

Along with Howard and Jones, five other players were listed as limited participants Wednesday, including starting safeties Jevon Holland (knee/ankle) and Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow).

It's worth noting that head coach Brian Flores mentioned the safety position being banged up when he talked about newcomer Will Parks, who was signed off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad Tuesday.

Also listed as limited were LB Elandon Roberts (hip), DT Christian Wilkins (quad) and CB Trill Williams (hamstring). Wilkins, who also was on the injury report last week but played against the Jets, was wearing a compression sleeve on his right leg at practice Wednesday.

Finally, four players were on the injury report listed as full participants: LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Robert Jones (wrist), S Eric Rowe (hip) and WR Preston Williams (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS REPORT

By contrast, Carolina's injury report was very short with only three names on it.

Safety Myles Hartsfield (wrist) did not participate; guard John Miller (ankle) was limited; and guard Dennis Daley (glute) was a full participant.