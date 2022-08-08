Breaking Down the Dolphins' First Depth Chart of 2022

With the Miami Dolphins entering their first preseason week of 2022, it was time for the team to release its first official depth chart of the year.

There weren't any major surprises on the depth chart, and that includes rookies usually being listed behind veterans regardless of training camp reps or practice performance.

Here were the items that caught our eye:

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART NOTES

-- The Dolphins had 12 players listed as first-teamers on offense, which included two running backs — Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Sunday it was too early for him to determine how carries would be split during the regular season, and this certainly is a reflection of that.

-- Larnel Coleman is listed as the second-team left tackle behind veteran Terron Armstead. This is potentially significant because of Armstead's injury history and the fact Coleman did not play a single snap as a rookie seventh-round pick in 2021. The second-team right tackle is Greg Little, who has experience on the left side and certainly would be an option should Armstead have to miss some time during the regular season.

-- The first-team offensive line, as could have been surmised via interviews and other indicators, features Armstead, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard and Austin Jackson at right tackle.

-- While he's the subject of trade rumors, Preston Williams is listed as a second-team wide receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and ahead of newcomers Trent Sherfield and Mohamed Sanu.

-- At tight end, it's interesting to note that Hunter Long, who clearly was the No. 5 player at that spot as a rookie in 2021, is listed third behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. It's probably a good indication he's looking at a much more significant role in 2022.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART NOTES

-- The defensive depth lists 11 first-team players, divided as a pure 3-4 alignment.

-- Veteran offseason acquisition Melvin Ingram III is listed as one of the starting linebackers along with Jaelen Phillips, Elandon Roberts and Jerome Baker, with previous spot starter Andrew Van Ginkel listed behind Ingram. It's likely that Phillips, Ingram and Van Ginkel will get a similar number of snaps in 2022.

-- The depth chart does not list a slot corner, and with Byron Jones on PUP, it's Nik Needham who's listed on the first team opposite Xavien Howard. Noah Igbinoghene is listed right behind Needham, which would lead one to believe he'd be first in line to start opposite Howard if Jones had to miss some time, assuming that Needham would handle the slot.

-- When we get to returners, it's interesting to note that Tyreek Hill is listed first among punt returners and Raheem Mostert is first among kickoff returns. Jaylen Waddle is second for both, with Jevon Holland third among punt returners. A best guess here is that the Dolphins will use Hill as a punt returner in spots, either late in a half or if the team badly needs a spark.