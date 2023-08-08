Breaking Down the Dolphins' First Depth Chart of 2023

With the Miami Dolphins entering their first preseason week of 2023, it was time for the team to release its first official depth chart of the year.

As is the case every year, it needs to be pointed out that the only reason the Dolphins release a depth chart is because they have to (for television purposes) and it shouldn't necessarily be seen as evidence of specific roles.

All that said, here were the items that caught our eye:

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART NOTES

-- As they did at this time last year, the Dolphins had 12 players listed as first-teamers on offense, which included two running backs — in this time Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. That De'Von Achane is listed as a third-teamer behind Salvon Ahmed isn't surprising given that he's a rookie.

-- Along the offensive line, the focus is at left guard, so it's interesting to note that the depth chart has Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn and Kion Smith, with Robert Jones and Lester Cotton listed on the second and third teams at right guard behind Robert Hunt.

-- At left tackle, it's Kendall Lamm who's listed right behind Terron Armstead and it's easy to envision him winning that top swing tackle spot.

-- At wide receiver, it's certainly eye-opening to see Cedrick Wilson Jr. being listed ahead of Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft ahead of Robbie Chosen because we would expect the second in each set to be a bigger contributor in 2023.

-- Then there's quarterback, where Mike White is listed ahead of Skylar Thompson for the No. 2 spot behind Tua Tagovailoa. This is a battle that bears watching, but it says here — and we've said this all along — it would be a surprise if White didn't end up as the No. 2 QB.

-- At tight end, what stands out here is Tyler Kroft being listed as the second-team player behind Durham Smythe, and not Eric Saubert. This is noteworthy because Saubert was signed earlier than Kroft. Elijah Higgins is listed fifth behind Tanner Conner despite Conner having yet to practice, but this is the rookie factor at play once again.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART NOTES

-- The defensive depth lists 11 first-team players, divided as a 3-4 alignment.

-- As such, Christian Wilkins is listed as a defensive end, which is no big deal now but could come into play if the Dolphins end up using the franchise tag on him next offseason because the tag price for a DE is slightly higher than for a DT.

-- It's also interesting to note that Emmanuel Ogbah is listed as a second-team DE behind Zach Sieler, even though he acknowledged in a media session last week having worked as an outside linebacker at practice.

-- Newcomer Da'Shawn Hand is listed on the third team behidn Ogbah, but it's difficult to envision him not being ahead of Josiah Bronson in the pecking order. Bronson is listed second behind Wilkins.

-- Nothing stands out at linebacker, really, other than maybe Andrew Van Ginkel being listed behind Jaelan Phillips, who clearly is an outside player.

-- In the secondary, it's very interesting to see Brandon Jones listed as the first-team safety opposite Jevon Holland even though he has yet to practice this summer. Then again, DC Vic Fangio said Friday that nobody had emerged at at that position.

-- Trill Williams indeed is listed as a safety on the depth, as is Elijah Campbell, two players who have cornerback experience.

-- Speaking of cornerback, Jalen Ramsey is listed first at one spot alongside Xavien Howard, and the two No. 2 are two guys who figure more as slot corners — Nik Needham and Kader Kohou.

-- Those viewed as contenders to start at cornerback in Ramsey's absence, Noah Igbinoghene is listed third behind Howard and Needham and ahead of rookie Cam Smith, and Eli Apple is listed fifth behind Ramsey, Kohou, Justin Bethel and Keion Crossen.

-- Lastly, and not that this should be surprising, Braxton Berrios holds the top spot for both kickoff and punt returns, though it probably wouldn't be surprising at some point to see Achane get some work on kickoffs.

