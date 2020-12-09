SI.com
Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Chiefs Injury Report of the Week

Alain Poupart

Heading into their biggest challenge of the 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins began the week with their longest list of injured players.

The Dolphins had 15 players on the official injury report of the week before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, including four players who did not practice.

Those four included two players who left the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (chest), as well as running back Salvon Ahmed, who missed the game because of a shoulder injury.

The fourth was linebacker Kyle Van Noy, fresh off winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Van Noy has been nursing a hip injury in recent weeks, so very well might have been more cautionary than anything.

If Flowers can't play, the Dolphins likely would use the lineup they used after he left the game Sunday, with Solomon Kindley at left guard and Jesse Davis at right guard.

The potential absence of Roberts likely would mean more playing time for Calvin Munson, though it's fair to wonder how much use of an inside linebacker the Dolphins will make against the pass-happy Chiefs.

An additional 11 players were limited, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who came up with a solid performance against the Bengals in his return to action after missing one game because of a thumb injury.

Running back DeAndre Washington, who missed the Cincy game with a hamstring injury, was among those practicing on a limited basis, though him practicing at all has to be viewed in a positive light.

Another new name on the list was tight end Adam Shaheen, who was limited with a foot injury.

Running back Myles Gaskin also was limited, though that shouldn't be overly surprising since he was just activated off injured reserve the day before the Cincinnati game.

The previous season high for most players on the injury report at the start of a week was 12, which happened before the Dolphins faced the Arizona Cardinals. So maybe this is a good omen, considering the Dolphins defeated the Cardinals in that Week 9 matchup.

For Kansas City, the big news Wednesday involved star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who missed practice because of illness, though head coach Andy Reid indicated it was not COVID-related.

The other big name on the Chiefs' first injury report of the week was rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was a full participant despite an illness. Edwards-Helaire was in uniform for the Chiefs' 22-16 victory against Denver on Sunday night but did not play because of a stomach virus that kept him out of practice last week.

