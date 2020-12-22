Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Raiders Injury Report of Week 16

The Miami Dolphins had 12 players on their first injury report ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through Tuesday when they began their on-field preparations for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, so their first injury report of the week represented an estimation of who would have been available for a real practice.

With that in mind, rookie guard Solomon Kindley was the only player listed as a non-participant. Kindley left the 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday with a knee injury and he's also listed on the injury report with a foot issue.

Second-year player Michael Deiter replaced Kindley in the lineup against New England with veteran Ereck Flowers, missing the game because of an ankle injury.

Deiter starting at left guard against Las Vegas would be the likely scenario in the event both Kindley and Flowers can't play.

Flowers was among the nine players listed as limited participants Tuesday, along with the three offensive skill position players who missed the New England game — tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring).

Also listed as limited were safety Bobby McCain (ankle) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip), who both played against New England after being listed as questionable Friday.

It's worth noting that linebacker Elandon Roberts, who played against New England after being listed as questionable with a chest injury, was not on the injury report Tuesday.

The same applied for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was on the injury report last week with an ankle injury and also appeared to turn his ankle when he took a sack against the Patriots.

Others listed as limited Tuesday were LB Jerome Baker (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (thumb) and DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder). Cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) and safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) both were listed as full participants.

For the Raiders, the big news obviously involves quarterback Derek Carr, and he was listed as a limited participant in practice Tuesday with the groin injury he sustained in Las Vegas' 30-27 overtime loss against the Chargers on Thursday night.

That Carr was able to practice at all suggests it's not a foregone conclusion that the Dolphins will be facing Marcus Mariota on Saturday night, as seemed inevitable at the time of the injury.

Three Raiders players did not practice Tuesday, though two of the absences were not injury-related. The one that was involved defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and Christian Wilkins' teammate at Clemson, who has a shoulder injury.

Some prominent players were limited in practice Tuesday besides Carr: starting center Rodney Hudson (knee/back), safety Johnathan Abram (concussion/knee), starting guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and former Dolphins tackle Sam Young (knee).

Former Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan is on the injury report with an elbow injury, but he was a full participant in practice Tuesday.