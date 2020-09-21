SI.com
Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins' first injury report of the week came out Monday this time because of the Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it featured some good news and some bad news.

The good news first: linebacker Elandon Roberts was listed as a full participant in practice after missing the game against the Buffalo Bills because of a concussion.

This would seem to suggest that, barring a setback, he'll be ready to come back to face Jacksonville.

The bad news: cornerback Byron Jones did not practice because of the groin injury he sustained against Buffalo Jones actually is listed as having groin/Achilles issues, though he's been on the injury report all season with the Achilles situation.

Four Dolphins players were listed as limited participants: WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral), CB Xavien Howard (knee) and DE Shaq Lawson (hip).

The status of the first three players was the same last week, though Parker and Howard both played against Buffalo. Lawson was injured during the game but continued playing.

Also on the injury report Monday were four other players listed as full participants in practice: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Jakeem Grant (shoulder), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hand).

