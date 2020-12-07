Dolphins Handle Bengals: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins saw their record on the season improve to 8-4 with a 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Tua's 35-yard completion to Myles Gaskin

This was the key play on the Dolphins' only touchdown drive of th game. It came on a second-and-7 from the Bengals 40-yard line when Tua was flushed from the pocket and started rolling to his left. Kudos to Gaskin for picking up Tua's situation and starting to run in his direction. Gaskin made a jumping catch downfield, even though he didn't have to jump, and took the ball to the Bengals 5-yard line.

2. The personal foul penalty on Tyler Boyd

The Dolphins trailed only 7-6 at halftime despite a lackluster performance in the first two quarters after Jason Sanders kicked a 48-yard field goal, which came after Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard attempt that would have given Cincinnati a 10-3 lead. Bullock actually was in line to try a 38-yard field goal before the penalty, which came when Boyd and Xavien Howard both were ejected for throwing a punch. The ejections came after the league office was involved, but per league rules, the initial ruling of a personal foul only on Boyd could not be changed even if ultimately it was determined that both players threw a punch.

3. Jakeem Grant's 22-yard run off a shovel pass

After they took a 13-7 lead, the Dolphins forced a three-and-out and then began their next series with a simple shovel pass to Grant while he was motioning to the right of the offensive formation. One quick inside fake and Grant was on his way to a 22-yard gain to the Dolphins 47-yard line. That play began a drive that ended with a Jason Sanders field goal that made it a 16-7 lead for Miami.

4. Jason Sanders' 48-yard field goal

The Dolphins again had first-hand experience of the difference a great field goal kicker makes. Sanders drilling a 48-yard kick right down the middle after Bullock was wide left on a 53-yard attempt was the difference between the Dolphins trailing 10-3 or 7-6 at halftime. That kind of advantage for the Dolphins cannot be understated.

5. Mike Gesicki's touchdown catch

The Dolphins were only 1-for-4 in goal-to-go situations against Cincinnati, a stat they'll have to improve down the stretch, but the one conversion was the result of Gesicki winning a one-on-one battle with defensive back LeShaun Sims. There was a lot of hand fighting with both players, but nothing severe enough on either end to justify a flag, and Gesicki created just enough separation to be able to snag Tua Tagovailoa's short pass.