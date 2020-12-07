SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Handle Bengals: The Five Biggest Plays

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins saw their record on the season improve to 8-4 with a 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Tua's 35-yard completion to Myles Gaskin

This was the key play on the Dolphins' only touchdown drive of th game. It came on a second-and-7 from the Bengals 40-yard line when Tua was flushed from the pocket and started rolling to his left. Kudos to Gaskin for picking up Tua's situation and starting to run in his direction. Gaskin made a jumping catch downfield, even though he didn't have to jump, and took the ball to the Bengals 5-yard line.

2. The personal foul penalty on Tyler Boyd

The Dolphins trailed only 7-6 at halftime despite a lackluster performance in the first two quarters after Jason Sanders kicked a 48-yard field goal, which came after Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard attempt that would have given Cincinnati a 10-3 lead. Bullock actually was in line to try a 38-yard field goal before the penalty, which came when Boyd and Xavien Howard both were ejected for throwing a punch. The ejections came after the league office was involved, but per league rules, the initial ruling of a personal foul only on Boyd could not be changed even if ultimately it was determined that both players threw a punch.

3. Jakeem Grant's 22-yard run off a shovel pass

After they took a 13-7 lead, the Dolphins forced a three-and-out and then began their next series with a simple shovel pass to Grant while he was motioning to the right of the offensive formation. One quick inside fake and Grant was on his way to a 22-yard gain to the Dolphins 47-yard line. That play began a drive that ended with a Jason Sanders field goal that made it a 16-7 lead for Miami.

4. Jason Sanders' 48-yard field goal

The Dolphins again had first-hand experience of the difference a great field goal kicker makes. Sanders drilling a 48-yard kick right down the middle after Bullock was wide left on a 53-yard attempt was the difference between the Dolphins trailing 10-3 or 7-6 at halftime. That kind of advantage for the Dolphins cannot be understated.

5. Mike Gesicki's touchdown catch

The Dolphins were only 1-for-4 in goal-to-go situations against Cincinnati, a stat they'll have to improve down the stretch, but the one conversion was the result of Gesicki winning a one-on-one battle with defensive back LeShaun Sims. There was a lot of hand fighting with both players, but nothing severe enough on either end to justify a flag, and Gesicki created just enough separation to be able to snag Tua Tagovailoa's short pass.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Flores Scores Points With His Players

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores got involved when a skirmish broke out in the game against Cincinnati

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Handle Bengals in Tua's Return

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the defense had a strong second half in a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Behind Tua's Big Second Half

Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa overcame a slow start to help the team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the big plays and big moments of the Miami Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Breaking down the big plays and big moments of the Miami Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Three-Game Homestands

The Miami Dolphins are ending their 2020 home schedule with three consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Storylines for the Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it seven wins in eight games when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, and here are the biggest subplots for the game

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 Inactives and What It Means

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, among other key developments

Alain Poupart

The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 13

The top stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins featured awards, injuries and, yes, COVID-19

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Defeat the Bengals in Week 13, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their seventh victory in eight games when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins activated running back Myles Gaskin off injured reserve

Alain Poupart