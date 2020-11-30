SI.com
Dolphins Handle Jets: The Five Biggest Plays

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins saw their record on the season improve to 7-4 with a convincing 20-3 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 12, and we break down the five biggest plays of the game.

1. Brandon Jones' first-quarter sack

The game actually didn't start off very well for the Dolphins, who watched the Jets moved from their 25 to a third-and-2 at the Miami 11 thanks in large part to a 36-yard completion from Sam Darnold to Breshad Perriman. But on that third-down play, Brandon Jones came in free through a gaping hole in the middle of the Jets line and dropped Darnold for a 9-yard sack. For a winless team, having such a good opening drive end with a field goal had to be deflating.

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick's touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki

The game was tied 3-3 when the Dolphins faced a third-and-8 from the Jets 13 and this was a classic case of Fitzpatrick letting his receiver make a play. The pass to Gesicki wasn't necessarily pinpoint-accurate because it actually was a tad underthrown, but it was placed in such a way as to allow Gesicki to go get it over safety Ashtyn Davis. It turned out to be all the scoring the Dolphins would need.

3. Sergio Castillo's missed 29-yard field goal

It might be silly to point out a missed field goal in a 17-point game, but consider that it came at the end of a drive that began at the Jets 7-yard line. The Jets faced a fourth-and-1 at the Dolphins 11 and decided to go for the chip-shot field goal that would have made it a seven-point game at halftime. But this is what happens to bad teams: They miss chippie field goals, and so it was with Sergio Castillo, who pushed the short attempt wide right. This was yet another deflating moment for the Jets.

4. Nik Needham's interception

The Jets defense forced a three-and-out on the opening possession of the second half and their offense then moved to the Dolphins 32-yard line where they faced third-and-8. The Dolphins got pressure on Darnold, who rolled out and made the unfortunate decision of throwing across his body. Needham easily made the pick, costing the Jets a shot at a field goal attempt and keeping it a 10-point game.

5. Elandon Roberts' fourth-down stop

It was still a 13-3 game early in the fourth quarter when the Jets faced a fourth-and-1 at the Miami 17-yard line. This time the Jets bypassed another short field goal attempt to go for the first down, but Roberts gave Frank Gore absolutely no chance. Roberts shot through a hole at the line and stonewalled Gore for a 1-yard loss. Even though 13:24 remained in the fourth quarter, the game pretty much was over at that point.

