Preseason or not, Alec Ingold is fired up after getting back to game action.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel went against his approach of revealing plans for preseason time Tuesday morning, and it was to indicate that he had a "feeling" that Ingold would make his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

It will be his first game action since he sustained a torn ACL last November while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Ingold said after practice Tuesday. “I love playing football. As a football player, you love playing football and I’ve spent way too long in film rooms and on practice fields. It’s time to go strap up with these guys, so I’m really excited.

"Any time you step on the field, you have to strap up tight and you have to be ready to bite down on that mouth guard. Yeah, I’m really excited to play against the Eagles in the preseason, get everything rolling and get all greased up and ready to go for September.”

ALEC INGOLD STAYS ON SCHEDULE

The preseason appearance will mark another great milestone for Ingold, who had surgery on the knee last Thanksgiving.

One big step came when he was able to avoid starting training camp on PUP, a reward for his hard work rehabbing that was recognized when he was given the orange jersey for the first practice of the summer.

“We set up a schedule and everyone that’s been a part of this recovery – all of the staff, the surgeon, everyone included – this was the plan from the jump," Ingold said. "To be able to execute that, not have any hold-up and to be able to be out here and perform and be with the boys, this is what you dream of. I’m really fortunate, blessed and thankful, all the synonyms you can think of.”

Ingold will be Miami’s primary fullback this season after he signed as a free agent in the offseason while he was recovering from the injury.

INGOLD TRYING TO LEARN FROM KYLE JUSZCZYK

Although the fullback is a bit of a dying breed in today’s NFL, it’s a vital spot for new head coach Mike McDaniel’s heavy outside-zone rushing attack, and he had a perennial Pro Bowl guy in San Francisco with Kyle Juszczyk.

Not surprisingly, Ingold has made it a point to watch film of Juszczyk.

"I watch him every day," Ingold said. "He’s like the best teach tape you can possibly get. In every single cut-up we have, it’s straight teach tape. You get 30 plays of ‘Juice’ (Juszczyk) going and blocking exactly how he was supposed to. It’s great film to watch and I’m learning on the fly as fast as I possibly can. Yeah, you’ve got the best highlight reel you can possibly ask for for a fullback.”

Miami’s offensive line and running backs could definitely use Ingold’s help during the regular season for a running game that has struggled so far in the preseason — with only 86 total rushing yards and a 2.7-yard average in the first two preseason games.

“I think it’s all about the details, and I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are detail-oriented,” Ingold said. “A lot of talent. A lot of character. It’s just staying on schedule. It’s staying on all of these installs and not taking anything lightly. Every detail and every play we have on the practice field, you have to have all of the intent in the world to make it better, make it go, and then it’s time to translate it onto the game field. It’s really exciting.”

INGOLD IN THE PASSING GAME

McDaniel and the 49ers used Juszczyk as a run blocker to switch between power and zone blocking concepts, but they also used him in the passing game. He had more than 300 receiving yards twice with the 49ers, and had 296 last season.

Ingold’s career-best receiving season came in 2020 when he recorded 110 yards. However, he might see an increase in targets this season, and in turn, an increase in yards. In practice Tuesday, he caught two passes from Tua Tagovailoa.

Juszczyk was targeted 38 times last season, compared to Ingold’s 17 targets in 2020 (the last time he played at least 16 games).

No matter how many touches Ingold sees in the game Saturday, he just wants to play for as much as possible.

“As many as I can get,” Ingold said when asked how many reps he would get. “As many as I can get. Throw me in there as long as I can go. I want to be on the field as much as possible, for sure.”