Move for Wright the Latest Chris Grier Draft Maneuver

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier has made a habit of making moves up and down the draft board

The Miami Dolphins made a Day 3 deal in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, trading a 2025

third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, and selected Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with the 120th overall pick.

The next few years will tell us if this draft-day deal grades out in the positive for GM Chris Grier, who's no stranger to moves made within the draft process, as history shows.

Starting in his first year as general manager in 2016, Grier moved from 42nd to 38th with the Baltimore Ravens to draft Xavien Howard. The move cost the Dolphins a fourth-round

pick (107th overall).

The next draft in 2017, Grier was again active. He traded a pair of fifth-round picks (#166 and #184) to the Eagles for their fifth-rounder, #164) overall to select guard Isaac Asiata.

Later, Grier dealt a a seventh-round pick (#223) to the Tampa Bay for a seventh-round pick (#237) used on wide receiver Isaiah Ford as well as a seventh-round pick in 2018.

Grier stayed put in 2018, yet 2019 saw a move to set up a move. He sent a second-round pick #48 as well as a 2019 fourth-round pick #116 and picked up a 2019 second-round pick (#62), a

2019 sixth-round pick (#202) and a 2020 second-round pick.

Grier then flipped that #62 pick and added a 2020 fifth-rounder to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback

Josh Rosen.

In 2020’s pick-rich draft of 11 selections, Grier made multiple moves again with the draft process. He moved back from 26th to 30th with Green Bay, picking up a fourth-rounder (#136), and selected Noah Igbinoghene with that 30th selection.

On day three, Grier sent a pair of fourths to the Texans (#136 and #141) to jump to #111 and draft guard Solomon Kindley. He then sent a pick in the fifth round to San Francisco (#153) for running back Matt Breida.

He wasn’t done with the Eagles, and he moved a fifth-round pick (#173) and a seventh (#227) for pick #164, which became defensive end Curtis Weaver. Lastly, he made a seventh-round

deal with Seattle, moving #251 for the Seahawks 2021 sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Grier moved up in the second round with a trade that led to Liam Eichenberg. The Giants sent their 42nd pick for Grier to select the Notre Dame offensive lineman and sent New York the #50 pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

Grier dealt offensive lineman Ereck Flowers to Washington for a 2021 seventh-round pick (#244), which became running Gerrid Doaks.

There were no deals in the previous two years, but Grier returned to his trading ways with the Wright move.