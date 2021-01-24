Dolphins Have New QB Coach (with a Tua Connection) but Still No OC

The Miami Dolphins hired Charlie Frye as their new quarterbacks coach

The Miami Dolphins continue to shake off their coaching staff, though they're still without an offensive coordinator.

The latest shuffle involved the quarterbacks coach position with one move that wasn't necessarily surprising and another that made sense in a way.

The Dolphins hired former Cleveland Browns draft pick Charlie Frye to become quarterbacks coach, replacing Robby Brown.

The departure of Brown wasn't surprising because, like former offensive line coach Steve Marshall, he was brought to Miami last year because of his past connection with former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey (he played for him at Georgia Tech).

Frye spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Michigan, where his offense averaged over 420 yards a game each time. In 2019, CMU reached 42 points in a game six times on its way to an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl.

More importantly for the Dolphins perhaps is Frye's prior connection with Tua Tagovailoa.

As indicated by NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks, Frye coached Tagovailoa at an Elite 11 7-on-7 high school tournament.

Frye, who played five seasons in the NFL, began his coaching career at the high school level in Florida.

His first college job came in 2018 as wide receivers coach at Division II Ashland, the alma mater of Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen.

Frye's hiring continues a pattern of head coach Brian Flores bringing in assistants from the college ranks.

Last year, additions to the coaching staff straight from college included linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark and secondary coach Gerald Alexander.

The addition of Frye has quarterbacks coach brought about speculation it could mean the target for new offensive coordinator might be Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach (and former University of Miami standout) Ken Dorsey — because the two were teammates with the Browns in 2006-07.

To be sure, Dorsey is considered a rising prospect in the NFL coaching ranks. But that connection is pretty far removed to suggest Frye was hired because of his past working relationship with Dorsey.

The Dolphins will be heading to Mobile, Alabama, this week to coach the National team in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, so it certainly shouldn't be much longer before they have their new offensive coordinator.

The Dolphins also are in the market for a defensive line after they "mutually parted ways" with Marion Hobby, who soon after got the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At this time, the Dolphins have only three assistant coaches who remain in the same position from Flores' first year as head coach — running backs coach Eric Studesville, tight ends coach George Godsey and special teams coach Danny Crossman.

Studesville and Godsey have been identified as candidates for the OC position, so that number could change to two pretty soon.