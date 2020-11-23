Oh-oh, Offensive Line Worries Continue

The Miami Dolphins offensive line is coming off its worst performance of the season in the loss against the Denver Broncos, and the news just keeps getting worse for that unit.

The team announced Monday it had placed guard/tackle Jesse Davis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his availability for the game against the New York Jets on Sunday in question.

As a reminder, the COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Losing Davis would be a blow for the offensive line because he's the most versatile member in the group, having played snaps this season at right tackle, left tackle and right guard.

This comes after rookie guard Solomon Kindley had to leave the game against Denver because he was having issues with the foot that had landed him on the injury report during the week. Kindley, who was listed as questionable Friday, gave way to fellow rookie Robert Hunt, with Davis sliding inside from right tackle to right guard.

But it didn't matter which lineup the Dolphins had on the field against Denver, the result was the same: a struggle.

Head coach Brian Flores said Monday it was too early to evaluate Kindley's status for practice this week or his availability for the game.

So how are things shaping up on the offensive line?

The best-case scenario obviously is that both Davis and Kindley are available, in which case the Dolphins can go back to the lineup they've used most of the season with Austin Jackson at left tackle, Ereck Flowers at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Kindley at right guard and Davis at right tackle.

If Davis is out but Kindley is available, the Dolphins then could use a right side of the line with Kindley at guard and Hunt at right tackle, which is how they lined up during Jackson's time on IR.

If Kindley is out but Davis is off the COVID-19 list in time, then Davis logically starts at right guard and Hunt at right tackle.

But what if both Davis and Kindley are out?

The Dolphins' 53-man roster includes three other offensive linemen beyond the six already mentioned: Julien Davenport, Adam Pankey and Michael Deiter.

The easiest scenario here would be simply inserting Pankey or Deiter at right guard with Hunt at right tackle, though another possibility would be sliding Hunt inside to right guard and having Davenport start at right tackle, where he finished the 2019 season after coming off injured reserve.

Flores said Monday he was expecting a better performance against the Jets from every corner of the roster. It just would be a lot easier for the offensive line if they're not missing key pieces.