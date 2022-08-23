Dolphins Camp Aug. 23: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- With news of Mackensie Alexander being put on IR, the first question deals with the cornerback position. Nik Needham is "good to go," while Keion Crossen will be day-to-day. All three were injured in the game against Las Vegas on Saturday.

-- McDaniel said he would be a lot of concerned about the depth at the position if he didn't like the progress of the young players on the roster.

-- The running game has struggled in the preseason, McDaniel says, because generally one or two guys have been off on their assignments. McDaniel points out he's had 180-yard rushing game in seasons when the running game struggled in the preseason.

-- McDaniel said the defense had a "ton" of man coverage against the Raiders, and that was done for the purpose of evaluating players.

-- Joint practices are better for evaluation because "you can dictate the terms" and situations are controlled. McDaniel calls them his favorite part of the preseason.

-- QB Jalen Hurts and WR DeVonta Smith will be in town this week for the joint practices and McDaniel is asked what the 49ers thought of them when he was with that organization. Uses Smith's nickname of "The Slim Reaper," and talks about Hurts' motivation after not being a first-round pick. Says the 49ers were "very, very interested" in both players when they came out of Alabama.

-- McDaniel says he has a feeling as to what the lineup will look like against the Eagles in the preseason finale, but says it would be irresponsible to make those public. Says he likes the depth on the roster.

-- McDaniel going back to his philosophy of "no absolutes" when it comes to deciding whether players need to play in the preseason. Calls it a case-by-case basis.

-- Fullback Alec Ingold has yet to play in the preseason, and McDaniel says that position in itself helps everybody else on offense. Says he anticipates Ingold making his preseason debut against the Eagles on Saturday. He also will be working without a red jersey, which was not the case for the joint practices with Tampa Bay.

-- Hunter Long had a very good week of practice ahead of the Raiders game. McDaniel says Long started off very well in OTAs and then took a dip, which led to a "heart-to-heart" talk with tight ends coach Jon Embree. McDaniel said he played a very good game against the Raiders. Says he's excited to see him build on his week during the joint practices.