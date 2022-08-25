Dolphins Camp Aug. 25: McDaniel Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins headed out for their second joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday morning.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with the injury status of Andrew Van Ginkel and Nik Needham. Van Ginkel had an unforeseen appendix issue and he's feeling great and there's "significant optimism" that it shouldn't affect anything in the season. Needham is day-to-day and his issue is nothing significant.

-- As far as the stomach bug that caused the cancellation of the joint practice, McDaniel called it a unique curveball and said the move was done as an abundance of caution. "It all comes to wanting to be able to play the preseason game as planned."

-- McDaniel says there are "more than a couple of players" dealing with the stomach bug issue, but says it's not half the team and that's what he was trying to avoid in canceling the practice.

-- There are a couple of staff members also affected by the bug, which McDaniel said made the decision even easier.

-- McDaniel says he had some things in mind as far as lineup announcements for the preseason finale, but now has to reassess Friday before making final decisions. "It may or may not affect" lineup decisions.

-- There are some jobs to be settled ... as the Dolphins approach the final round of cuts to the 53-player limit. McDaniel says the team has more NFL players than roster spots.

-- Addressing the reports of Mike Gesicki's name coming up in trade discussions, McDaniel says those reports "are tricky to me." Adds that the report is misleading because a lot of names should be added to that report and that he's just focused on coaching Gesicki. McDaniel says he had a great week of practice this week and adds, "I like coaching Mike."

-- "Jaylen Waddle is still mad at me," McDaniel says, adding that Waddle is yearning to compete. Waddle has some individual work but no team drills in a several days. McDaniel adds that there might have been a better chance of him practicing Wednesday had it been a normal, intrasquad practice. "The rest has been awesome for him."

-- McDaniel says players in the Zoom meeting Thursday morning "were in the tank" and wanted to come to the Dolphins facility. "They're all aware that there's opportunities missed."