McDaniel August 8 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from McDaniel's media session prior to the team's first joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for their first of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with Isaiah Wynn and him playing guard, where he's listed on the depth chart, and McDaniel calls preseason depth charts "his nemesis." Point out that players rotate all the time.

-- "Realistically, there should be 15 starters on each side," McDaniel points out, explaining that there are different personnel groupings.

-- Back to Wynn, McDaniel says he's playing multiple positions.

-- Jalen Ramsey showing up at practice Friday without crutches and a knee brace brings up the question of whether he's ahead of schedule in his recovery, and McDaniel explains there are steps to be cleared. McDaniel said Ramsey already was resisting his crutches.

-- McDaniel praises Ramsey for showing up at practice given how long he's expected to be out.

-- Brandon Jones has taken very few team reps in training camp, and the plan is to slowly increase his work load. McDaniel says Jones probably could have done more work last week, but the Dolphins wanted to make sure there would be no setbacks.

-- Asked about Christian Wilkins, McDaniel talks about the progression of players and how it gives him goose bumps and he explains one difference from the time he first got here is that Wilkins' "antics" now involve the entire team as opposed to maybe them being more about the player himself. Talks about how Wilkins sees red when he plays football but has learned to channel it.

-- Terron Armstead is not likely to do any work in team sessions Tuesday but McDaniel says we should expect to see him against the Falcons on Wednesday.

-- McDaniel calls joint practices a "benchmark" in the progression of teaching the players heading into the regular season. Explains the importance of players making adjustments after the first practice.

-- There's an excessive heat warning in South Florida lasting through 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so McDaniel is asked whether he thought about making the joint practices earlier in the day, and McDaniel explains the difference isn't significant enough to make a change.

-- McDaniel says he has not decided whether Tua Tagovailoa or other starters will play in the preseason opener Friday night. For reference, the Dolphins held out most of their starters in their 2022 preseason opener.

