Mike McDaniel December 15 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Thursday media session ahead of their Week 15 matchup against Buffalo

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Thursday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question regards the likelihood of Liam Eichenberg being activated for the Buffalo game, and McDaniel calls it 50-50.

-- Regarding Terron Armstead, McDaniel says he saw "an energetic, exuberant Terron in meetings, so that was good." Would expect him to be listed as questionable for the game.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- McDaniel is asked about the "I Wish It Were Colder" T-shirt he wore at practice Wednesday was a way to minimize the weather talk. "I don't see weather as something you can lean for X, Y and Z. ... If a team allows it to be a thing, then it's a thing."

-- The 49ers, with McDaniel on their staff, won a playoff game at frigid Green Bay last year and McDaniel said a key was that the players decided early in the week that the weather wasn't going to be an issue.

-- The Dolphins faced the Bills in Week 3 and McDaniel says the Dolphins were trying to prove back then they were worthy of competing against some of the better teams in the league. It obviously was mission accomplished, as the Dolphins won that day 21-19.

-- DB Elijah Campbell is in the concussion protocol and McDaniel adds he doesn't think that Eric Rowe (hamstring) will be playing Saturday night.

-- Asked about giving thought to running the ball more, McDaniel says he's always asking the what and why after every loss — and win. Adds that he's always valued the run game. Says it always comes down to matchups and gives the team the best chance to win.

-- Eric Fisher has made a lot of progress since joining the team, and already has assimilated into the locker room. The question now is whether he'll play against Buffalo after dressing but not playing against the Chargers.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.