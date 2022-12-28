Mike McDaniel December 28 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Wednesday media session ahead of their Week 16 matchup against New England

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Tua, of course, and McDaniel says he's been advise that it's critical that Tua worry only about the present moment. Tua is in the building, but "any added pressure, anything beyond that day" doesn't help the process. McDaniel says he'll take the advice of professionals.

-- McDaniel says Tua is better than yesterday.

-- McDaniel confirms that Tua did suffer a concussion.

-- The approach that McDaniel is unequivocally taking with Teddy Bridgewater, exchanging ideas with him Tuesday, is that he's the starter. "That's why it was so vital to go after him in free agency."

-- Asked whether he has thought about the idea of shutting down Tua, McDaniel says he's worried only about his health on a day-to-day basis and will defer to medical professionals. Doesn't want to think about whats or ifs.

-- McDaniel says he will go by the advice he gets from medical professionals as far as when/if to get Tua back on the field. "His health is the first, foremost and only priority."

-- It was during film review that McDaniel said he noticed things that prompted him to direct Tua to see medical personnel at the facility.

-- McDaniel mentions the whole team was excited for Bridgewater during Jets week, but then he had to leave after one play. Says the pressure won't get to Bridgewater. "Teddy thrives on those moments."

-- There are some question marks — as big as have been all season — with injuries, including Alec Ingold and Bradley Chubb dealing with a cast on their hand. This suggests it's going quite a long injury report for the Dolphins this week.

