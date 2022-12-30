Mike McDaniel December 30 Takeaways

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their Week 17 matchup against New England

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- McDaniel says that Tua officially is out for the game against New England, while Bradley Chubb and Alec Ingold will be game-time decisions.

-- With Terron Armstead's new hip issue, McDaniel calls it the "trickle-down effect" and Armstead "will push until game time to see if he can give it a go."

-- Xavien Howard is expected to practice Friday after showing up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury.

-- With the injury issues the Dolphins are having to navigate bringing some adversity, McDaniel says this is when you find out about players/people/coaches.

-- "Relentless" is how McDaniel describes Patriots edge defenders Matthew Judson and Josh Uche, both of whom are in double digits in sacks.

-- About the idea of using Tyreek Hill and/or Jaylen Waddle in the return game, McDaniel says there have been discussions but he likes the playmaking ability of Raheem Mostert (KOR) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (PR). Says it's always being discussed and maybe something that could happen at some point.

-- Brandon Shell also surfaced on the injury report Thursday, but McDaniel says he's confident that he'll be ready to go.

-- Regarding the starting left guard spot in light of Liam Eichenberg's return, McDaniel defers but points out that Robert Jones has done a good job.

-- Tua remains in the concussion protocol, but McDaniel says he's making steady progress. Also doesn't care to look ahead.

-- McDaniel credits the team leadership among the players for what he's called a very good week of practice so far.

-- Christian Wilkins has "really taken a jump" this year, points to him being named a captain as something significant for him.

-- Cethan Carter has been on IR since September with a concussion, and McDaniel points out it was a decision made between Carter himself and medical personnel.

-- Myles Gaskin landed on IR mainly because of a shoulder issue, not to create a roster spot for Eichenberg.

