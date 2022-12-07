Mike McDaniel December 7 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Wednesday practice ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Asked about the week-long stay in California, McDaniel calls it "cool," pointing out the players getting the opportunity to see things. Also praises the facilities at UCLA, where the team is practicing this week.

-- McDaniel talks about the aftermath of a loss needing to have a purpose.

-- About the challenge of bouncing back after a loss, particularly as it comes to Tua, McDaniel says it's "such a cool opportunity" to be able to come back the following week. McDaniel accurately points out the loss wasn't strictly "on the quarterback," adding that Tua always is hard on himself.

-- Regarding the lack of rushing attempts against the 49ers (only eight), McDaniel points to the game flow. Says there were some successful plays in the running game, but it was difficult to get into a rhythm with the ground game.

-- McDaniel adds "it's a shame" that Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert didn't get more opportunities and it's on him to find a way to get them more involved.

-- Regarding Terron Armstead, McDaniel points out he will "not be doing anything" Wednesday, but again mentions how important he is to the success of the team. Uses his whole line of not having a crystal ball when it comes to predicting whether Armstead will play against the Chargers.

-- Asked whether the 49ers did anything special to stop Tua and the passing game, McDaniel points out that defense has been together a long time but said he didn't see them doing anything different. Adds the 49ers make opposing offenses execute.

-- Eric Fisher is with the Dolphins in California, but McDaniel doesn't want to make predictions as to how quickly he could contribute, pointing out the team hasn't had even one walk-through since Fisher was signed.

-- Tyreek Hill had nothing but good things to say about Fisher, who was his teammate in Kansas City and with whom he won a Super Bowl title in 2019.

-- "The sky is the limit for that guy," is what McDaniel says about Jaelan Phillips, adding he's benefiting from being in a room with established veterans such Melvin Ingram and Bradley Chubb. Phillips, of course, started his college career at UCLA, which is where the Dolphins are practicing this week.

-- Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg will do some stuff on the side Wednesday. He remains on IR after the injury he sustained against Pittsburgh in Week 7.

-- The news isn't as encouraging for LB Trey Flowers, who McDaniel says he doesn't anticipate seeing "anytime soon."

