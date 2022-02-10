Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Press Conference Highlights

Four days after being selected to become the new Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel was formally introduced with a press conference at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here were the highlights of the McDaniel press conference:

-- The press conference opens with comments from Stephen Ross, who calls it an "exciting day." Ross says he's hoping he's put together a team that can win Super Bowls, though he then adds the team add

-- Ross says the search for a new head coach focus on finding somebody with leadership, intelligence, innovation and who could really understand what it takes to win in the long run. "Mike has all those qualities." Ross says you can call McDaniel a genius.

-- Ross emphasizes how much passion McDaniel has for the game, though you obviously would never want to hire a head coach who didn't have passion.

-- McDaniel will continue to report to GM Chris Grier, and Grier reports to Ross and CEO/President Tom Garfinkel.

-- GM Chris Grier is next to speak and says the Dolphins speak to many, many candidates in pro and college football about the position and says the feedback was about how complimentary everybody was about the talent on the roster.

-- Grier said Ross slowed down the process because he wanted to make sure it was a thorough search.

-- Former McDaniel players and agents reached out to the Dolphins to put in good words for him. "It was love and affection for Mike and how it impacted players on his previous teams."

-- Grier says the people in the Dolphins facility who have met McDaniel over the past 48 hours have all commented about how genuine he is.

-- Now it's McDaniel's turn, and calls it an honor. Says it's a major accomplishment.

-- McDaniel's opening statement is pretty much what you'd expect from any new coach, and he talks glowingly about the Dolphins organization and also thanks the San Francisco 49ers for paving the way. McDaniel then mentioned coaches he worked under, like Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, Gary Kubiak, Sean McVay and others. "The list goes on and on."

-- McDaniel jokes that every coach he's worked for has helped him a better man and a better coach, but jokes that he became a better father by himself.

-- McDaniel gets emotional when he mentions his agent, Richmond Flowers, and then jokes after mentioning his wife, Kate, and seeing her get emotional, "Don't do this to me, I'm in the middle of a press conference."

-- Football wise, schematically, McDaniel says you're going to see a unique design for everything because "it'll be tailored to our players."

-- McDaniel says he wants to create a brand of football that'll be called "Miami football." Talks about passion and energy, and hoping that the Dolphins will instantly be recognizable for that.

-- The first question is the elephant in the room, and it deals with the allegation made by Brian Flores that Stephen Ross offered him money to lose games in 2019. "There were absolutely no red flags. There's no cost too high for winning for him." McDaniel says that's not always the case, and says the city of Miami is lucky to have an owner who, right or wrong, only cares about winning.

-- The next question is about his belief in Tua. "My belief in Tua is that he's a football player on this team that's trying to get better." It's not exactly the same kind of ringing endorsement we saw on the phone call on the Dolphins social media platforms. Veers into the direction of everything has to be done as a collective. Says the biggest thing he wants for Tua is that he come in every day and work to get better. "My job is to make sure he has the best chance to showcase his talents."

-- Asked why he thinks he's ready to be a head coach, McDaniel says Kyle Shanahan really relied on him and allowed him to be his right-hand man and allowed him to everything being a head coach entails. McDaniel adds he made sure to pay attention.

-- McDaniel says he was nervous when he was called for an interview because "I don't major in that." McDaniel says he's prepared for the moment.

-- Asked how he plans to handle all the personalities on a team and issues that inevitably come up for a head coach, the answer begins with: "I plan to handle it well."

-- Great quote here about having worked with so many head coaches: "I would have been irresponsible of me to have all these great leaders and not bear witness."

-- McDaniel says he plans on calling plays for the Dolphins. Adds that successful play-callers don't isolate themselves and get input from others. In other words, it will be a "collaborative" effort. Remember that word, right?

-- McDaniel points out that he's worked 15 years in the NFL with six head coaches, all using the same system but points out it's adaptable. The example he used is Robert Griffin III, who Washington drafted in 2012 and used often on zone reads, something he had never run before. Calls the approach more problem solving than anything.

-- Asked about personnel decisions, McDaniel praises GM Chris Grier and points out having worked with his father, Bobby, who was a longtime NFL executive. Says of Chris Grier, "He's not interested in ego, he's not interested in agenda, he's interested in a bond" with the head coach. How much say will McDaniel have? "As much as I want to talk, I guess."

-- McDaniel calls teaching an evolving process, and points out that when he first started coaching there was no such thing as Twitter or ADD (or least it wasn't as prevalent as it was today).

-- Addressing the issue of leadership, McDaniel it's simply a matter of players wanted to hear from anybody who.can help them get better. Adds that people respond to authenticity.

-- Asked why he's the person to help the Dolphins get their first playoff win in moire than 20 years, McDaniel replies, "Why not?" But then says it's not about him. "What does the last (22) years have to do with this year?"

-- McDaniel says he watched plenty of tape of the Dolphins and mentions the 43-17 Miami victory at San Francisco in 2020. "You don't need to talk about that game ... I'm the coach of the Miami Dolphins now, we kicked their something."

-- McDaniel, whose father is Black, says it's been very odd, this idea of identifying himself via race. Says he identifies as a human being.

-- Asked about the story of him riding his bike to the Broncos facility to serve as a ball boy, McDaniel points out he lived in Colorado at the time on 27th Avenue, which also happens to be the street where the Dolphins training facility is located.