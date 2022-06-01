Mike McDaniel June 1 Minicamp Takeaways

Here were the comments that stood out from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following the team's first practice of the two-day minicamp.

The difference between minicamp and a typical OTA

"From an operational standpoint, we adjusted a little bit to kind of coincide with training camp, so that you're getting a taste of what the training camp day is like — minus pads, obviously. So it is a little different. This particular minicamp, we're kind of doing a collection of all the stuff we installed as an offense, defense and special teams. And doing that in the minicamp, and just using the meeting time to watch tape, as opposed to traditionally in training camp, or OTAs, or installing plays in the morning and at night. So it's a continuation of, but they had their first non-scripted period today. So that was different, which is typical of some work into Week 3 of training camp or Week 2."

The idea behind bringing back the same five tight ends

"That was a process because you're hesitant to just do make foregone conclusions off of statistics or anything like that. So it took a lot of tape watching, and we knew fully that we'd be asking these these guys to do some different things than they've done in the past. After really deep-diving and watching all the guys, felt like they're not only did they put good stuff on tape, but there was a lot of room to grow, we thought that. And the people first and foremost are the type of people that we want to represent us as Miami Dolphins."

Mike Gesicki's blocking

"He's been as impressive as any player on the team in terms of going after a challenge. You guys probably could rattle off the stats, but three-point (stance) wasn't his primary position. And he's been working diligently in the run and pass game to do things that this offense can feature without taking away the stuff that has made him who he is. And there's pieces of that in the offense, as we're always tailoring what we do to the skill set of our players. But he's really attacked it with a with full vigor. He's really done a great job working on his footwork in the run game and hoping that carries over to pads when that happens."

Veteran players like Melvin Ingram III not practicing

"We don't want to just throw people out there to throw them out there and they have to be in the prerequisite shape and we've been working since April 4, with the rest of the guys, so right now that's kind of the limit with which we're comfortable doing with him. And that's exactly why all things equal, he's added value for the Dolphins because there's a an element of professional success and hunger. He's trying to prove himself as well, just like this team is. And we're doing that one day at a time. ... We're trying to be very deliberate and intentional with how we handle all those guys. And it's been very good. We haven't had a setback, really across the board. Now we are being fairly conservative. But that's like on an individual basis. You try to handle that the right way, which makes the most sense for all parties involved. And when they're ready, they'll be out there full swing, I can promise you, they want to be playing right now. But between them and the and the training staff, we're trying to be very pragmatic and smart in how web ring them back."

Austin Jackson and how he's adjusted to right tackle

"Been pretty pumped about how all all the guys have really gone after the techniques. And we're really focusing on some position versatility right now. And when Austin Jackson is playing right tackle, been very pleased because he's approaching it the only way you can get better as a player. And that's complete commitment to it. We're asking people to do hard things at an elite level. So you try to do it over and over and over. And he's diligently attacking that."

Whether he believes the 2022 starting center currently is on the roster

"I think you have to be careful to pigeonhole who is doing what and when. I think that that isn't fair to the process. I will say that if no other players are added that I'm going to be very confident in our starting center next year. I'm excited about who we have. But you don't close the door or pigeonhole anything because it's just not fair to the process. These guys are out here sweating and and what is this, May or June 1? And you wouldn't be doing service to June 1 or 2nd if you made some bold statement. that's why we practice and that's why we work diligently as we do."