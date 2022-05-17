McDaniel OTA Takeaways From May 17

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session prior to the team's OTA at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins took the field at the Baptist Health Training Complex for their second OTA of the 2022 offseason program, head coach Mike McDaniel conducted a media session.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- McDaniel opens up by joking that he appreciates the support of the media showing up for OTAs, but that there are bigger priorities right now with the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers playing playoff games Tuesday night.

-- Asked about recent additions Sony Michel and Melvin Ingram, McDaniel points out that Ingram hasn't officially signed yet. McDaniel does say that will happen "hopefully soon."

-- About the acquisition of Michel, McDaniel says it was about adding a quality player who has won Super Bowls and can add competition.

-- Raheem Mostert is planning on being ready for Week 1 of the NFL and doing everything he can to get that done, but McDaniel says he won't be rushed.

-- McDaniel says he's proud of the way the players have approached each step so far this offseason.

-- McDaniel says he likes the diverse skill set of Lynn Bowden Jr., though he says he's been battling some hamstring injuries. Says he's been doing a good job in meeting rooms. Bowden has not been on the practice field yet.

-- McDaniel says the offensive line is as athletic and capable as any group he's ever worked with. It's part of a very long answer about the most difficult position to make the transition from one coaching staff to another.

-- McDaniel says he holds undrafted free agents in high esteem. The Dolphins signed 14 such players after the 2022 draft, along with the four draft picks.

-- Joint practices are outstanding for everyone involved, McDaniel says. The Dolphins will work with the Buccaneers in Tampa before the first preseason game. The Dolphins will have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles as well before the third preseason game Aug. 27.

-- Regarding the possibility of a race between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel says he's not going to tell them NOT to race but also won't force them (of course). McDaniel says the team tracks miles per hour at every practice. McDaniel won't reveal who's clocked the fastest so far because not everybody has had an opportunity, says there's been some 21 mph showings, maybe even 22.

-- There will be some veterans missing from OTAs based on what they've done in their career and the fact there's only so much they can get some offseason practices.