McDaniel November 29 Media Session Highlights

The highlights from Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session before the team's practice at Baptist Health Training Complex

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- There are several players who won't be practicing, though McDaniel suggests it's not that significant given the time of year.

-- With the addition of Jason Pierre-Paul, McDaniel points out JPP started his career with the New York Giants when the coach was with Washington. McDaniel says he's pumped about the depth on the team.

-- Jaelan Phillips posted on social media that he had surgery on his injured Achilles tendon, but McDaniel isn't about to provide a timeline for his return and whether he'll be ready for the start of training camp next summer. That's consistent with the way McDaniel has been all year.

--Asked whether Phillips had a more traditional surgery or went a more unconventional route like Aaron Rodgers, McDaniel said it was more the former but the bottom line is the surgery went well.

-- Reflecting on his time as an assistant coach with Washington a decade ago, McDaniel called it a great learning experience.

-- Asked to explain what "going Van Ginkel on you" means, McDaniel talks about AVG's ability to contort to make his blocking zone smaller for linemen. McDaniel referenced Andrew Van Ginkel when he was talking about Maxx Crosby in the first "Hard Knocks" episode.

-- Despite Chase Claypool not being a factor so far, McDaniel says he remains excited about what he could bring to the offense. "I'm very happy to have him. Nothing's changed with that." Says there will be roles for him throughout the season.

-- Asked about the team's short-yardage issues, McDaniel says he's aware of the problems but is confident the team will get better at it.

-- Tua has thrown 10 picks this season and when asked whether there's a common thread there, McDaniel says he's not about to say, "Don't throw picks." Says it's all about "winning at the game of improvement." ... "He can protect the ball better. He knows that."