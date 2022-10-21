Mike McDaniel October 21 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question relates to the injuries to Emmanuel Ogbah and Trey Flowers, the latter of whom landed on IR this week. Ogbah is one of many players whose status for the Pittsburgh game won't be resolved until close to game time. As for Flowers, McDaniel says it's too early to determine whether he'll be able to come back this season.

-- Terron Armstead returned to practice Thursday for the first time in about a month, and McDaniel saying Armstead being able to play some games without practice was very challenge. McDaniel says he feels optimistic about his availability for the Pittsburgh game, but can't say for sure it's 100 percent that he'll play.

-- Austin Jackson hasn't practiced all week, and McDaniel says the reason is to prevent any setback. McDaniel calls it proactive.

-- Veteran Brandon Shell has done a very good job at right tackle since joining the practice squad, including the game against Minnesota. McDaniel says there are options are right tackle, but he won't reveal who'll start against the Steelers.

-- As for potential changes on the offensive line, McDaniel says they challenge the starters every week. It's clear there are players more firmly entrenched than others, just like it's clear that McDaniel isn't about to point those out — but Connor Williams and Robert Hunt clearly would be the two most solid starters outside of Armstead.

-- As for the situation at cornerback in light of all the injuries, McDaniel says the versatility the team has in the secondary makes it less urgent to go try to find outside help. "We're still comfortable and we have some guys that will eventually be coming back."

-- Back to Jackson, McDaniel declines to talk in definites but says that Jackson should be back sooner rather than later.

