Mike McDaniel October 26 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question regards the status of Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, and McDaniel gives his usual answer that each player will do their best to be able to play against Detroit.

-- The NFL trading deadline is next Tuesday, and McDaniel discusses the dynamics of working with GM Chris Grier and points out that Grier always is looking into the possibility of making moves and then there's a discussion if something has a chance of materializing.

-- With Brandon Jones going on IR, McDaniel is asked whether there will be different players in his spot depending on packages or it will be veteran Eric Rowe getting the bulk of the work. As he's done all season, McDaniel refuses to divulge that kind of information.

-- The Dolphins rank pretty high in the NFL in yards per game and yards per play, but not as much in terms of points per game, and McDaniel points out the team has hit on some explosive plays and then repeats his message of looking to get better as the season progresses and developing better consistency and sustain drives more. McDaniel mentions being better in the red zone, but the stats show the Dolphins are fifth in the NFL in that category.

-- McDaniel confirms that Brandon Jones sustained an ACL injury against Pittsburgh and is not planning (obviously) on him being back in 2022. Says he was playing "very, very well."

-- Cedrick Wilson Jr. has gotten very limited playing time, but McDaniel said he's progressing in the offense and also points out he dealt with a rib injury for a couple of weeks. Adds he expects him to become more featured in the offense. Then McDaniel makes the point that it's not so much that Wilson hasn't done but what Trent Sherfield has done, which is fair except the Dolphins did pay good money to sign Wilson as a free agent in the offseason.

-- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have put up big numbers so far this season, and McDaniel points out that their acceptance of the high expectations has stood out to him. Also mentions that both have been "extremely coachable."

-- With the Dolphins facing the lowly Lions on Sunday, McDaniel says his message to his players revolves around one of his fundamental beliefs, that players ultimately are judged by what they put on tape. Basically, somebody's performance shouldn't be affected by the quality of the opponent. Says the Lions have put some good stuff on tape but also have made their share of mistakes. Says he's sure none of the players will be taking Detroit lightly.

