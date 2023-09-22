McDaniel September 22 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Jaylen Waddle remains in the concussion protocol but will be practicing Friday. McDaniel says he won't worry about his availability for the Denver game until he clears the protocol.

-- McDaniel is optimistic that Terron Armstead will be able to make his season debut against Denver. "I"m hoping there's just green lights and no red lights until Sunday."

-- As far as Armtead having the stamina to play a full game because he hasn't practiced much, McDaniel points to Armstead's veteran status. Explains that might have been a factor in Armstead not playing at New England.

-- Jaelan Phillips also is trending in the right direction as far as playing against Denver on Sunday. He missed the New England game with a back issue.

-- Philosophically speaking, McDaniel wants his quarterbacks being involved in trying to stop a defender after an inerception. Points out that former Atlanta coach Terry Robiskie stressed to him that wide receivers need to be the first involved because they're the fastest player on offense.

-- in light of the Dolphins' 2-0 start, McDaniel says it's easy to remain even-keeled because it's just two wins and 2-0 means nothing more than that. "That's a check box, that's not high-five." Also mentions the Dolphins' plus-9 point differential, which isn't that much better than Denver's minus-2 differential with its 0-2 record.

-- With Armstead on track to play sooner rather than later, what happens with Kendall Lamm is a discussion the Dolphins coaches have had because of how well he's played at left tackle so far. In a roundabout way, McDaniel suggests the Dolphins will play the best five up front and it's not impossible that Lamm could end up starting at right tackle. But McDaniel says, "Right now Austin Jackson is playing awesome and it's on him to continue" to progress.

