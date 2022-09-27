Mike McDaniel September 27 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media after the Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with Tua and whether he was able to take all the snaps in the walk-through, McDaniel said had this been a normal practice he would have been limited and be listed as questionable. McDaniel says Tua will do everything in his power to play against the Bengals. "I'll know if he doesn't play, it literally was not possible."

-- McDaniel says he's taken the right measures to get Teddy Bridgewater ready in case Tua can't go, but he says he's encouraged by what he's seen so far.

-- "Yes, there will be some pain regardless," and the question will be whether that will prevent Tua from doing everything on the field.

-- Regarding Joe Burrow, McDaniel starts with his swag, then compliments his vision, touch, accuracy. "He not only makes plays for the offense, but he helps other players make plays because of his ball location." Calls him one of the true young flag bearers for our league.

-- With the hype the Dolphins are getting after their 3-0 start, McDaniel basically dismisses all the praise because it won't get you in the playoffs. McDaniel understands there will be a strong reaction whatever the outcome against the Bengals, with the focus staying on trying to get better every week.

-- McDaniel says there's no magic formula for getting his defensive players fully ready after they played so many snaps just two days ago. Again talks about the benefits of the Thursday night games on a leaguewide level.

-- McDaniel says he likes that players have become more process-oriented than worrying about results.

-- Regarding cornerbacks opposite Xavien Howard, McDaniel says it's a good thing he hasn't heard that many questions about them because it indicates they've done a solid job — kind of like referees. "I'm very happy with the play that we've got. It's been very competitive."

-- When it comes to Byron Jones, McDaniel says there's nothing new to update, other than he can see on the sideline during the games "vigor and eagerness in his eyes that it's progressing and he's eager to get back." Jones, of course, remains on Reserve/PUP after undergoing offseason leg surgery.

-- Strange question about McDaniel's three favorite running backs, and he names Mercury Morris and Larry Csonka, then adds Ricky Williams is a strong one. Throws out Terry Kirby as well. Says Morris and Csonka are clearly 1-2.

-- In terms of a timeline for deciding who will start at QB, McDaniel says this is new territory and he'll take the rest of the day and probably at some point tomorrow will decide whether Tua will be good to go. McDaniel says nothing would change very much in terms of a game plan if Teddy Bridgewater winds up starting. "It won't be five minutes before kickoff, I know that."

-- Regarding the long list of players on the injury report and their status, McDaniel says he lumps them all together. "I expect to see most, if not all of them."