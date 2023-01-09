McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Jets Week 18 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 11-6 victory against the New York Jets and looks ahead to the playoff game against Buffalo

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 11-6 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with Tua Tagovailoa, and McDaniel says he has not been cleared yet for light throwing. McDaniel says there are injury concerns with all three QBs on the roster, and that includes Skylar Thompson, who appeared to sustain an ankle injury against the Jets on Sunday.

-- McDaniel remains consistent in being conservative in dealing with Tua or questions, and is still taking it a day at a time.

-- McDaniel said Tua was in good spirits through the weekend. "He's feeling good and we'll see what tomorrow brings."

-- Teddy Bridgewater was good enough against the Jets to play had Thompson needed to leave the game.

-- Bottom line on the quarterbacks: McDaniel says he has no clarity at this point.

-- With news of Damar Hamlin being released from the hospital Monday and headed back to Buffalo, McDaniel is asked about what the atmosphere might be like at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and McDaniel remarks that based on the Saturday night game in December, the environment in Buffalo "supersedes what you see in the NFC."

-- Raheem Mostert sustained a thumb injury and McDaniel confirmed he broke his thumb. Adds it's hard to know if Mostert will be able to play this week, but it was "a significant break in his thumb."

-- McDaniel indicates that he believes Mostert was scheduled to have surgery Monday. Says his injury is different from that of Alec Ingold, with which he's been able to play the past two games.

-- Regarding the status of tackles Terron Armstead and Brandon Shell, McDaniel says Armstead was fighting to play against the Jets. Adds he doesn't know the status of either player for the Buffalo game. "They'll be more of that late-week fun."

-- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both sustained ankle injuries against the Jets, and talking specifically about Waddle, McDaniel says he'd be very surprised if he didn't play against Buffalo.

-- A lot of players on the Dolphins roster don't have playoff experience, but as McDaniel points out, the Jets game was a win-or-go-home again, so pretty much like a playoff game. McDaniel says he would be a lot more nervous had the Dolphins not had a "play-in game" Sunday.

-- The Dolphins ended their losing streak after removing the ping-pong table from the locker room, and there's now been talk of the ping-pong effect. McDaniel says he's not aware of what goes on with the locker room, but he's curious what happened with the ping-pong table.

