McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Patriots Week 1 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with the status of Austin Jackson, and McDaniel says that while he could have gone back in the game against New England, they'll get more eyes on him. "To be determined."

-- Cethan Carter, meanwhile, is in the concussion protocol after being injured on a kickoff return.

-- The running game didn't put up big numbers Sunday, and McDaniel said what New England did kept the Dolphins off balance to a degree. "There were some good plays, but it's something that we'll look to improve upon."

-- While he clearly relished the victory, McDaniel made the point that to succeed in the NFL, teams need to quickly move on to their next game. Also says the hope should be that the first game is the worst game any team plays, the idea being to constantly improve. "There were definitely no celebrations or parties today."

-- Regarding the offensive line, McDaniel says he saw a line that is young in the season. Sees he saw some really good plays made by the line, but adds that every single player has to deliver on each play for there to be success. Said it wasn't far from what he had pictured.

-- In terms of Mike Gesicki getting only one catch, McDaniel said he would have expected to get him the ball more often, and same with Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. "That's just how the ball bounces sometimes."

-- McDaniel said he was happy with the secondary and it was what he had expected. As for Noah Igbinoghene being inactive, McDaniel said it had to do with the specific game plan and specific matchups they had for the Patriots.

-- Andrew Van Ginkel played only seven snaps on defense, and McDaniel said it was a matter of him working his way back into top shape following his appendectomy. AVG also played seven special teams tackles.

-- After watching the game film, McDaniel said he was "happy with Tua." Tua did some things well and had some things he wasn't happy about, McDaniel said. Said there were some things in practice that he didn't do the same way in the game, but says he liked that Tua made good plays in each quarter.

-- McDaniel calls Baltimore "a good a challenge as you get in the National Football League." Adds the Ravens have spun a ton of ideas for him in terms of scheming.

-- On the decision to go with Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft at wide receiver instead of Erik Ezukanma, McDaniel said the coaches were anticipating some position versatility that they would need. Said it was tough to sit EE because he can make plays.