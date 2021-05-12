Dolphins Going Back to London

The Miami Dolphins will be involved in one of the two games in England during the 2021 season

The Miami Dolphins have been regulars when it comes to regular season games played in England, they're going to back in 2021.

The Dolphins will be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time).

This is the second game on the Dolphins' 2021 regular season schedule that has been confirmed, along with the season opener against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Based on precedent, we can also assume the Dolphins' bye week will come in Week 7 because teams traditionally have been given the week off after playing in England.

This will mark the fifth time the Dolphins have played in England, but for only the second time this will be a road game.

It also happened in 2014 when the Dolphins defeated the Oakland Raiders, 38-14.

The Dolphins' other London games included the first-ever regular season contest in England, a 17-7 loss against the New York Giants in 2007, as well as a 27-14 loss against the New York Jets in 2015 and a 20-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

With their fifth appearance, the Dolphins will pass the Rams for second-most among all NFL teams behind only the Jaguars, who will be making their eighth appearance in London.

The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars, 31-13, last season in a Thursday night game in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have a new coach in 2021 with Urban Meyer and a new quarterback with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence.