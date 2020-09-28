Dolphins History Lesson: Facing a 3-0 Team

The Miami Dolphins face a tough challenge in Week 4 when they play host to the Seattle Seahawks, one of the six teams sitting at 3-0 before the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks opened the season with victories against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys thanks in large part to the spectacular performance of quarterback Russell Wilson.

The game Sunday will mark the eighth time the Dolphins have faced a team coming in with a 3-0 record, and let's just say that scenario hasn't worked out so well up to this point.

In fact, the Dolphins have never beaten a team they faced with a 3-0 record.

As in 0-7.

Of course, we need to point out that every single one of those previous seven games was a road game for the Dolphins, so this is completely unchartered territory.

Yes, the Dolphins will be facing a 3-0 team at home for the first time in franchise history.

Here's the rundown of the previous seven games against 3-0 teams:

2013 — New Orleans 38, Miami 17: The Dolphins also had gotten off to a 3-0 start, but they were no match for Drew Brees and Co. in a Monday night game at the Superdome.

2012 — Arizona 24, Miami 21 (OT): The Dolphins went to Arizona with a 1-2 record in Joe Philbin's first year and gave up a fourth-down touchdown pass in the final seconds to spoil Brian Hartline's monster game (253 receiving yards).

2004 — New England 24, Miami 10: The Dolphins were 0-3 and ended up having to use Wes Welker as their kicker that game because Olindo Mare got injured.

1997 — Tampa Bay 31, Miami 21: The Dolphins were 2-1 heading into that Sunday night game at what was called Houlihan's Stadium, and they were overrun that night by Mike Alstott while Trent Dilfer threw four touchdown passes.

1996 — Indianapolis 10, Miami 6: Jimmy Johnson suffered his first loss as Dolphins head coach at the RCA Dome after Miami began the season 3-0.

1977 — Baltimore 45, Miami 28: This was a battle of 3-0 teams and the Dolphins led 28-10 before giving up five touchdowns, four of them on Bert Jones passes. This game ended up costing the Dolphins a playoff berth because they tied the Colts atop the AFC East at 10-4 but lost out on a tiebreaker.

1966 — San Diego 44, Miami 10: The 0-3 Dolphins actually took a 10-0 lead in this game at Balboa Stadium before the Chargers roared back with 44 unanswered points.