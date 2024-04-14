Dolphins Included in Brady Odds

The future Hall of Fame quarterback dropped hints he could be interested in playing again

Yes, here we go again.

Yes, it's an astoundingly long shot to ever happen.

But, yes, it's worth mentioning.

So Tom Brady took advantage of an appearance on the DeepCuts Podcast to say he "wouldn't be opposed" to making a return to playing if allowed under the scenario where his plans to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders do materialize.

And this is where the Dolphins come in.

DOLPHINS AMONG BETTING FAVORITES FOR BRADY

Because of Brady's name, his simple comment prompted Covers.com to release odds first on whether Brady actually will unretire (that's plus-1000, meaning very unlikely) and then followed that with odds on teams where Brady could end up.

The Dolphins came in fifth for best odds, behind the Raiders, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers. The Dolphins were listed at plus-1200, ahead of the New York Jets at plus-2000 as the sixth and final specific team given odds.

Brady, of course, played 23 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers, he's got the obvious connection with Raiders owner Mark Davis and he's also from the San Francisco area.

As for the Dolphins, we don't need to tell anyone they already have explored the idea of bringing in Brady, and it wound up costing them two premium draft picks when they were found guilty by the NFL of having approached the legendary quarterback while he was under contract with another team (illegal tampering with Sean Payton also led to the sanctions).

"I'm always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball," Brady said on the podcast. "To come in for a little bit like MJ (Michael Jordan) coming back, I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

As the odds suggest, the idea of Brady coming back and playing again in the NFL seems farfetched. The idea of him playing for the Dolphins seems even more so, considering they already went down that road and it ended up poorly and the fact the organization seems committed to Tua Tagovailoa as its quarterback of the present and future.

Could the Dolphins consider the idea of picking up the phone and giving Brady a call if something happened to Tua in 2024? Sure, anything is possible. But it's incredibly unlikely for so many reasons.