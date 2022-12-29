Dolphins Injury Situation Gets Worse

The Miami Dolphins' injury worrisome injury situation just keep getting worse.

None of the six Dolphins players who missed practice Wednesday because of injuries were back Thursday, and now there are two more players to monitor after they were added to the injury report.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) both were added to the injury report as limited participants Thursday, a likely indication they were injured in practice. The severity of each injury could become clearer when head coach Mike McDaniel addresses the media late Friday morning or when the final injury report of the week is released late in the afternoon.

The six players who have yet to practice this week are OT Terron Armstead, who's now dealing with a hip ailment along with issues with a toe, pec and knee; LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand); WR River Cracraft (calf); T Eric Fisher (calf); FB Alec Ingold (thumb) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).

Armstead has been able to play pretty much all season despite having some kind of issue every week, but with the new injury this week, there's certainly no guarantee he'll be able to go against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

That makes the Shell injury very problematic considering Fisher has been inactive each of the past two games, and the only other pure tackle on the roster is Greg Little.

There's obviously not overstating how important Howard is to the defense, even if the Patriots don't have the kind of high-powered passing game that really could take advantage of his absence — if it came to that.

The other two changes to the Dolphins injury report involved the two players who were out with a vet rest day Wednesday, LB Melvin Ingram and RB Raheem Mostert.

Ingram came off the injury report; Mostert was listed as a limited participant.

The only changes on the Patriots injury report Thursday involved running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips.

Harris, who was limited with a thigh injury Wednesday, did not practice because of personal reasons; Phillips was added to the injury report and did not practice because of illness.

It's worth noting that three New England cornerbacks missed practice Wednesday and Thursday: Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion) and Jalen Mills (groin).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

