Dolphins Interested in Veteran Defenders

The Miami Dolphins could be looking to add or two veteran defensive linemen to their roster

The Miami Dolphins were very busy in the first phase of free agency, but they might not be done adding veterans from around the league.

The Dolphins have had discussions with agent Drew Rosenhaus about two of his clients, veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and veteran edge defender Carlos Dunlap, as reported by television reporter Josh Moser, with whom Rosenhaus does a weekly segment.H

Hicks has been an effective interior defensive lineman for most of his 10-year NFL career, the last six years with the Chicago Bears, though he's battled injuries in recent years.

Hicks appeared in nine games for the Bears in 2021 and finished with 3.5 sacks. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

His addition would bring some depth to the interior of the Dolphins defensive line, which features Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler and John Jenkins.

Dunlap has been an effective pass rusher throughout his 12-year NFL career, finishing with 8.5 sacks in 17 games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. Dunlap has 96 career sacks, including a high of 13.5 sacks when he earned the first of his two Pro Bowl invitations.

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins brought in veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram for a free agent visit but didn't sign him.

The Dolphins have $20 million of cap space, according to overthecap.com, so they certainly have the room to add a couple of veterans like Hicks and Dunlap.