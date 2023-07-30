Former NFL starter Isaiah Wynn was taken off PUP and began practicing with the Dolphins on Sunday.

A veteran who is expected to compete for a starting offensive lineman role for the Miami Dolphins has finally joined the team for training camp practices.

Isaiah Wynn, who has started 40 of the 43 games he played since the New England Patriots selected the former Georgia standout in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, was taken off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Sunday.

That cleared the newcomer, who was signed to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, to join the team for practices, which means offensive tackle Terron Armstead is the only lineman being held out of the sessions.

Armstead had his right knee scoped in the offseason, and likely will be held out of training camp practice for a couple more weeks. However, it's unlikely that the 32-year-old will participate in any of the preseason games because the Pro Bowl selection hasn't done that for years, going back to his tenure in New Orleans.

What will Wynn's role be?

As for Wynn, whose injury wasn't disclosed, he'll likely serve as the left side swing player, manning the left tackle and left guard spot. There's also a possibility that the 27-year-old could play right tackle, possibly challenging Austin Jackson for his starting role.

During the first week of camp, the Dolphins had Kendall Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, Geron Christian and Kion Smith rotating in and out of the left tackle and right tackle spots. Miami is trying to identify who will be the best swing tackle for the 53-man roster.

At this point it's unclear if Wynn will enter that swing tackle mix, or if he'll compete with Liam Eichenberg for the starting left guard spot.

Based on Miami's history, it's possible that Wynn will be held out of 11-on-11 work, so don't expect to have an immediate clarification on his potential role.

Armstead, second-year tight end Tanner Conner and cornerback Nik Needham, who is rehabbing an Achilles injury he suffered in October, are the three players left on the PUP list.