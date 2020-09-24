SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Pepsi Gets Involved in Hairy QB Battle

Alain Poupart

The hairy quarterback showdown between Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Miami Dolphins and Gardner Minshew II of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night will be commemorated later in the fall by Pepsi.

The food, snack and beverage corporation announced on Twitter its plans to honor the winner of the matchup taking place at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday night.

.@MiamiDolphins and @Jaguars fans – we heard there's a beard vs stache debate brewing down in Florida," the twee said. "Let’s make it interesting - winning whiskers will be featured on a limited-edition Pepsi later this season."

Fitzpatrick and Minshew, of course, are owners — and there probably isn't much debate about this — the best beard and mustache in the NFL, respectively, so the facial hair became a hot topic Tuesday when both quarterbacks had their media sessions.

The whole thing became the result after Fitzpatrick was asked why beards are better than mustaches.

"The mustache versus the beard, I think the beard is a cooler look," Fitzpatrick said. "I think guys that grow mustaches a lot of times have patchy sides for their beards, so they just stick with the mustache. My wife appreciates the mustache trimmed up a little bit more. But she does hate the beard too, so I guess that’s a lose-lose for me.”

Not to be outdone, Minshew was ready when he was asked about Fitzpatrick's comments and had to defend his mustache.

“Oh no, man, I’ll let mine speak for itself," Minshew said. "I think I’ve shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides. But you know, I’m going to have respect for my elders, especially when they’re much, much elder. I’ll be respectful.”

Minshew turned 24 in May; Fitzpatrick will turn 38 on Nov. 24.

Jaguars second-year defensive end Josh Allen, who himself sports a beard, got involved in the whole beard/mustache conversation.

“You know what’s so crazy, I felt like I was just thinking about that yesterday," Allen said. "I was looking at him and I was like, ‘This dude does have a really good beard’, but you can’t beat the stache, though. Gardner doesn’t just have a little [mustache]. He rocks his. You have a lot of guys that try to do the little thing Gardner does and it just doesn’t look right. I feel like everybody can rock a nice beard. I got me a little beard. It’s not like his, but I rock mine. A lot of people can’t do what Gardner does, so I’m going to have to rock with my dog and keep that mustache game going.”

While he sided with his quarterback in the beard-mustache debate, Allen did admit to some beard envy when he was asked whether he had a better beard than Fitzpatrick.

“I mean no, but it’s good for me," Allen said. "I’ve been growing it out for a couple years now. I haven’t cut it yet, so I don’t think it’s going past this right here, but I wish I had a beard like that. It’s pretty cool.”

Of course, one wonders why it was that Allen was thinking about Fitzpatrick's beard in the first place.

“What was I doing?" Allen said. "I was watching film. Last night we were in a little team meeting and somebody just brought up the beard and I was like, ‘Bruh does have a really good beard’ because his chinstrap is so small, and the beard is just everywhere. It’s kind of cool, but like I said, I still rock with G-Money.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Look to Reverse Thursday Trend

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first Thursday night road victory in 11 years

Alain Poupart

What's the Ceiling for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has performed admirably so far in the 2020 season, particularly given the youth on the unit

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener was another painful reminder this team has a long way to go

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to get their first victory of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and here are some scenarios as to how the game will unfold

Alain Poupart

Ford, Kindley Going Home And Other Jaguars Connections

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford and rookie guard Solomon Kindley will be playing in their hometown in the Thursday night game in Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

What's Wrong With the Dolphins Pass Rush And How It Can Get Fixed

The Miami Dolphins have had several issues on defense early in the 2020 season but perhaps none as glaring as the lack of a pass rush

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 3 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will play their only scheduled prime-time game of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 Thursday night matchup

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 2 Observations ... And Former Dolphins Updates

Injuries is what most fans unfortunately will remember from Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season, while some of the top teams continued to roll

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart