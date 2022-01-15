Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Parker, Duke, Coaching Staff, Coaching Search, and More

Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, with more questions (and answers) on topics ranging (obviously) from the Brian Flores firing fallout to the coaching search to personnel issues involving players like DeVante Parker and Duke Johnson.

From mr. mojo risin’ (@dennisgriffin7):

Would you keep Parker next season $8.7M against cap but $5.4M in dead money if released. Restructure?

Hey Dennis, a restructure would be ideal, but that would require Parker agreeing, which obviously isn’t a sure thing. One other option is releasing Parker with a post-June 1 designation, which lower the deal money to $2.7 million. But if you’re going to dump Parker for salary-cap reasons, you better have somebody to replace him.

From Dante (@GhostofMarino):

Think we can all agree that fixing the OLine is one of the top priorities on this team. If we can't hire an HC/OC with OLine coaching experience, who are some teams we can look at to poach one of their assistants? First teams that come to my mind are the Packers and Eagles.

Hey Dante, yeah, the problem with that thought is the teams with good O-line coaches tend to want to hang on to them. You can’t just poach somebody with a lateral move unless that person is unhappy in his situation. I don’t see anybody of that caliber being available at this time for poaching purposes.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Can you think of any reason to feel good about the Miami Dolphins right now?

Hey Craig, yes, there are several talented young players on the roster around whom to build, such as Jaylen Waddle, Christian Wilkins, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Jaelan Phillips. But there is a lot of work to be done on the offensive side of the ball, starting with identifying who needs to be key players in 2022 and who doesn’t.

From Dolphins 24/7/365 (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend I ask a lot of questions. You don’t have to pick everyone of them but it is appreciated. Do you think if the Dolphins just get top 15 QB play they make the playoffs in 2021? What are your thoughts on Ross pretty much coming out and saying he’s more loyal to Michigan than the Dolphins? Getting Harbaugh if you could would be a slam dunk for the Dolphins. If the Miami Dolphins had made the trade for Watson week 5 or 6 like what was rumored where would we be right now?

Hi Dana, rapid-fire answers to a lot of questions: Not sure the top 15 QB question is fair because Tua ended up 19th in the NFL in passer rating, so it’s not a big difference. … I can see as a fan that Ross’ devotion to the University of Michigan could be annoying, but it’s so well known for us in the media that it’s really not a huge deal. I fully expect Harbaugh to stay at Michigan, just like I’m pretty sure if he were to declare he was leaving for the NFL, Ross would hire him in a heartbeat because then he could say that Harbaugh was leaving Michigan regardless. If we’re playing hypothetical situations with Watson and a trade in Week 5 or 6, and assuming he would have been allowed to play at that time, we then have to look at the losses the Dolphins suffered from that point or how much QB play factored into them. Week 5 was the blowout loss at Tampa Bay, so no difference. Week 6 was the loss against Jacksonville, where Tua played well and the loss wasn’t on him. Week 7 was the loss against Atlanta and Tua again put up big numbers, though he did have two picks and the Dolphins did have a chance to close out the game with their defense. Week 8 might have been different because it was a 3-3 game at halftime and maybe the Dolphins would have had some points there with Watson. And the final loss was the Week 17 one at Tennessee, where the Dolphins probably would have been competitive at least. The flip side is looking at whether QB play was the determining factor in any of the final seven wins, and it’s hard for me to say that it was. So, considering the Dolphins finished 9-8 and Pittsburgh made the playoffs at 9-7-1, yeah, maybe Watson in the lineup by Week 6 would have meant the playoffs for Miami. But that’s assuming he wouldn’t have been suspended. And the bottom line is the Dolphins never did make the trade for him.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Why do you think it took so long to go to Duke Johnson? Do you think our issues were talent on offense or coaching & development? Seems like other teams did OK with backups on OL.

Hey Reza, it’s a great question about Johnson because it was so obvious — results aside — that he was at a different level as a running back as Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown. This might speak to stubbornness on the part of the coaches to go with the guys with whom they started the season. As for the O-line, yeah, I do think coaching and development played a role in the problems this season. I just have a hard time believing that none of the guys up front can play. And this is where having a first-time NFL offensive line coach (not counting being an assistant OL coach) was a problem, especially with some many young players on the unit.

From Chris Hyer, Ed.D. (@Chrishyer31):

Is there a possibility of a college coach jumping to NFL? Chris Peterson comes to mind after his last year off.

Hey Chris, for a college coach to be hired as an NFL head coach after sitting out would require that guy to be a big name … a la Urban Meyer, but we all saw how that turned out. The one name you do hear a lot as a potential future NFL head coach is Matt Campbell from Iowa State, though I’m not sure it’s going to happen this year.

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

Going very Macro - The discourse about Flo's dismissal is exciting individual positions/attitudes about "softness vs discipline" - In your experience, is this why sports are so compelling? = Through sports, we see our own beliefs, attitudes, self... challenged or personified!

Hey Dug, that’s a highly philosophical question, and my answer would be that I don’t think that’s the reason. Way I see it, part of it is watching athletes doing remarkable physical things, part of it is watching a real-life (non-scripted) soap opera where every game is like an episode of “Days Of Our Lives,” and then there’s also the gambling aspect, whether it be straight-out betting on games or fantasy football.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain i thought the Dolphins had had enough of coordinators and would be looking for an experienced coach like the one that was in Detroit or the one that was in Philadelphia, but so far all i have seen from them is put in requests for coordinators. What is going on?

Hey Jorge, actually, of the first seven candidates reported to be headed for interviews with the Dolphins, three are former head coaches — Vance Joseph, Dan Quinn and Leslie Frazier. But I also think the Dolphins might end up indeed interviewing former Colts/Lions coach Jim Caldwell and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson. And, from my end, I also would prefer somebody with previous NFL head-coaching experience.

From Jeff Golden (@Goldenjeff72):

Bonjour Alain. So far it looks like the dolphins are lining up coordinators that, I assume, would accept not having final say on personnel. Does that mean they are not interested in any experienced HCs?

Hey Jeff, as I told Jorge, there are former NFL head coaches on the list of candidates they’ll interview. As for having final say on personnel, remember what Stephen Ross said about collaboration and communication. I don’t think the Dolphins will hand over full personnel control to their new head coach — unless they land a big fish.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

If the Phins hire an offensive-minded coach (except former HC) any chance they may keep Boyer & Co.? Or have they dismissed the entire staff?

The Dolphins have made no moves regarding any of the assistant coaches, but I honestly would expect most of them to be replaced because new head coaches usually like to bring in their own guys. The possibility does exist that a new head coach, if it’s somebody with an offensive background, could want to run it again with the defensive staff, but I certainly wouldn’t count on that.

From Ohio Jon (@thejonrambo80):

Does Ross want to be able to say he found the next great coach so he can wear it like a badge of honor? Or do you think it's something he carries over as a businessman always wanting to find the latest and greatest?

Hey Jon, I’m thinking that maybe it’s a combination of both because Ross does indeed seem to like the idea of finding the next great head coach, which I explored in a column yesterday.