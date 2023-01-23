Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Byron Jones, Brady, Fourth Down, and More

What are the chances of Mike Gesicki being re-signed? Or Christian Wilkins getting an extension? What might be the team's approach in the offseason? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

In 2023 QB2 in Miami will be: A. Skylar Thompson B. Teddy Bridgewater C. Jimmy Garoppolo D. Someone else

Hey Chris, hmm, I would rank those options right now as D-A-C-B.

From Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson):

Any thoughts on what bearing Sunday's performance affects the franchise's approach heading into the offseason?

Hey Mike, good question, but I’d be inclined to say probably very little. I think, if anything, it might have solidified Josh Boyer’s job as defensive coordinator.

From Kevin D’Agrella (@kdagrek):

What are the chances the Dolphins pursue Tom Brady again? For the love of God I hope they don't do it.

Hey Kevin, I’m under pressure to answer “very low” here, aren’t I? LOL. Having publicly stated they’re sticking with Tua as their starter in 2023, I can’t see how there’s any chance whatsoever the Dolphins go after Brady. It wouldn’t have made much sense to me anyway because of Brady’s age and the fact he’s a temporary solution.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Hi Alain. The team has suggested Tua, Grier, McD will be back next year. So what changes? Tougher schedule next year. Do you see them being able to lure a QB of any consequence to be able to win games, should Tua go down again?

Hey Craig, yes, I do see the Dolphins being able to lure a QB able to win games should Tua miss more action in 2023. What the Dolphins hope will change is their luck with injuries, which is admittedly dicey given the number of prominent players with a lengthy injury history.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

It was a great season and thank you for covering. I didn’t understand why Thompson didn’t use his legs at all during Buffalo game, had many opportunities to run but was very indecisive. Also on the fourth-and-1 with all the confusion, why didn’t we ask for a measurement?

Hey Reza, thanks, not sure why Skylar didn’t run more, but he absolutely did look indecisive quite a bit without question. And you’re the first person to wonder why the Dolphins didn’t ask for a measurement, which is an absolutely great point. The delay there would have given them time to recalibrate. This may go under the category of game management issues that Mike McDaniel needs to polish before next season.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian):

Hi Alain, what’s your thoughts overall of the Dolphins this season given a first-year HC and the number of injury issues, and what do you think their approach heading into the off-season with limited cap space and draft picks will look like? Thanks as always.

Hey Jason, it was a good season because they made the playoffs, but the bottom line is the Dolphins finished with the exact same record as in 2022 despite much better personnel on offense and improved personnel on defense (though that was more than negated by all the injuries). I also didn’t like the team fading once we hit the stretch that everybody said was going to define just how good they were. As for their approach, I think the Dolphins will try to maintain as much as possible and hope their injury luck changes next season.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What percentage do you put on Gesicki staying and Wilkins signing an extension? Do you think Boyer survives this season?

Hey Bob, I’d put Wilkins signing an extension at 75 percent or more, Boyer surviving the season at 50-50, and Gesicki staying at 20 percent at best. UODATE: Boyer did not survive the season.

From ross maclochness (@MacLochness):

What are you hearing about Tua and the concussions? I am reminded of Chris Chandler and his concussion/injury issues that shortened his career. Talk me off the ledge!

Hey Ross, the Dolphins are adamant that Tua will not be at any more risk next season, though I’m not 100 percent anybody can be certain given the really complicated issues related to concussions. So I’m not sure I can tell you anything here beyond what Chris Grier said Monday.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hey Alain! I'm not one for conspiracy theories, but it seems like there was more to the Byron Jones story than we ever heard. Do you believe there was more to it than just a long rehab? Initially they expected him back no later than the start of the season, and here we are...

Hey Ken, that is the great mystery, isn’t it? Chris Grier said Monday that Jones did everything he could to get back, but to not avail. It does seem like there might be more to the story than just a slower-than-expected recovery, but it’s not like anybody is going to volunteer that information.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Have you ever heard anyone associated with the team or the NFL talk about the possibility of putting shock sensors in helmets? I used to watch Mythbusters and they had shock sensors that tripped when subjected to a certain amount of force. It sure seems like they could put sensors in helmets that triggered a concussion review if it was subjected to too much force. Gonna double dip this week. Was looking at Spotrac for some Dolphins salary information and noticed something. Any thoughts on if I am just making stuff up here? Tua is under contract for 2023 and the team has the option for 2024. I noticed that it looks like all the big contracts (Hill, Chubb, Armstead, and Howard) are set up so that the team can move on from them with a dead cap hit of less than their cap hit for the 2025 season. Is this team set up to basically give Tua and McDaniel the next two seasons and then blow it up and start over if they fail?

Hey Thomas, I have never heard of the idea of sensors in helmets and not sure that would ever happen. Your point is well taken regarding the big-money contracts, but the plan is dependent on Tua remaining healthy next season.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):



Hello Alain, given all the ups and downs at QB this year, if you were the Dolphins GM (you've been promoted! or is it demoted?), what would be your plan for 2023? With the focus this year on new coaching, a new system installed, and getting everyone familiar with each other's abilities, 2022 actually played out about as expected from pre-season projections. it just looked a lot worse because of the closing losing streak. That being said and the way things played out, would you stay pat figuring the second year in a new system would be better and hope for less devastating injuries to QB1 and QB2 or would you regroup and change things up? Any change and what you would do with the 2nd round pick? You had mentioned MLB, CB, OL. QB maybe?

Hey Earl, the Dolphins couldn’t be blamed for running it back with the same nucleus and hoping for better luck with injuries, particularly because there just probably aren’t any better options available for a QB1 regardless of whether you have Tua in the elite category or not. But it’s also a fact that many of the key players come with injury baggage and it’s also going to realistically be a possibility every year.

