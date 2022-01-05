Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Evaluating Tua, Projecting Dolphins Departures, the Most Improved Player, More

From Cream Street Wear (@CreamStreetLife):

Can the Dolphins just get rid of Jesse Davis already?

Hey CSW, yeah, I get the frustration because Davis clearly has not had a good year, but understand that if the Dolphins coaches felt they had a better option at right tackle, they likely would have used it by now. And that doesn’t include Robert Hunt, who they want to keep at right guard. And putting Liam Eichenberg at right tackle would have meant somebody else at left tackle, and then you have another issue. Also understand that Davis has been dealing with a knee issue for a lot of the season and just hasn’t looked right. That said, maybe Davis’ best role is as a sixth offensive lineman and that’s what I would suspect would happen next year. But get rid of him entirely? Nope, not on board with that.

From CZHikingdude (@pancanfinfan1):

Where do they go from here? What have we learned from Tua’s 20-game body of work? Is he the real deal or smoke & mirrors?

Hey hiking dude, where do we go from here? To the offseason and assessing and addressing the issues holding this team back. What have we learned about Tua? He’s a very accurate passer in the short and intermediate range who can be very effective with a low-risk, quick-passing type of offense. But it’s also pretty clear there are physical limitations that raise doubt as to whether he can consistently push the ball downfield and as to just how good an NFL quarterback he can become.

From Scott Kraszewski (@skrasz):

Why is Grier apparently untouchable?

Chris Grier has been with the Dolphins organization for some 20 years, so he’s obviously done something right. Besides the fact he’s a genuinely nice man, he’s a hard worker and a team player. Lastly, if we believe he was the one calling the shots in the last draft, why would you want to get rid of him after he landed Jaylen Waddle (plus a 2023 first-round pick), Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland with the top three picks of the 2021 draft?

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

Which player has shown the most growth as the season progressed?

Hey Cliffy, that’s a good question and I saw a response to this question on Twitter saying Zach Sieler. The issue I would have with that is that Sieler was effective as well last year. For me, the slam-dunk answer is Christian Wilkins, who looked nothing special last season but took his game a whole other level this year.

From Jonathan (@jonreid8):

Who’s more likely to not be here next season? Grier or Flo?

Hey Jonathan, I’m of the belief that Grier and Flo are a tandem and I have a very hard time seeing one gone but not the other. But I don’t want to avoid your question, so I think I would go with Flo by the slimmest of margins. But I’m of the opinion right now that both will be back.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Why is the defense not playing more man-to-man instead of zone? And why doesn't XMan cover the other team’s #1 WR?

Hey Bob, the Dolphins do different things on defense and they actually play more man than zone. And X absolutely covers the opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver more often than not.

From Jake (@JakeMc945):

We were so happy for 7 weeks, then the same anger came out from early season. Can we not just celebrate the fact that we have 3 budding stars in Waddle, Phillips & Holland? Maybe plan ahead for the offseason & what we are able to add?

Hey Jake, I get where you’re coming from, but I also understand Dolphins fans who are frustrated and tired of always waiting for next year considering the team has made the playoffs once in the past 12 years and twice in the past 20.

From PhinsUp (@AndThenSomeMohr):

What Miami Dolphins are playing their last game as a Dolphin this coming weekend?

Wow, that is an awesome question! I certainly can take the easy way out and only consider guys who will “play” Sunday, but I’ll instead start with those currently on the active roster and I think that list for me would include Eric Rowe (cap savings), John Jenkins, maybe Salvon Ahmed and Jacoby Brissett. Of the guys on IR, the two who jump out are Will Fuller and Jason McCourty (because of his age). There will be more, to be sure, but those are the most likely at this point.

From d. Edward (@DC_Syr2Pitt2SD):

Have Tua & Waddle never played in adverse weather conditions before?

Hey Edward, I certainly get the question after what we saw Sunday and based on what I was able to find out, there really weren't many games where the weather was a major factor during Tua's time at Alabama. I was told of a specific 2018 game at home against Mississippi State where Tua passed for only 164 yards in a 24-0 victory. To your question, it certainly was interesting to hear Tua talk Wednesday about the idea of going somewhere this offseason "try to simulate the cold and wet weather."