Tuesday Dolphins Notebook: Bridgewater, Ingram, Browns, and More

A week before his first training camp with his hometown team, new Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater posted a strong message on social media regarding the image that NFL players should portray.

"Kids don't be fooled," Bridgewater wrote on Instagram. "You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I'm far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it's all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.

"Choose your path. Can't do both though."

Bridgewater, who starred at Miami Northwestern High before going to Louisville and becoming a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.

Here was Bridgewater's full message:

THE DOLPHINS AND THE WATSON WATCH

As training camps start opening around the league, we're still awaiting word on the disciplinary action that will be imposed on new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a decision that will impact the Dolphins considering the teams will be facing each other at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 13.

A report from Pro Football Talk on Tuesday indicated the Browns are bracing themselves for an eight-game suspension, which would make Watson's first potential game that Nov. 13 matchup against the Dolphins.

That game in Miami will come after the Browns' bye in Week 9.

The irony there, of course, would be significant since the Dolphins considered making a trade for Watson in 2021 before eventually deciding against it.

In the event a Watson suspension is for longer than eight games, the Dolphins very well could end up facing their 2021 backup, Jacoby Brissett.

DOLPHINS AND MADDEN MARKS

NFL player ratings always are a big thing, and that's certainly the case with the annual Madden ratings.

EA Sports, which produced the popular video game, is releasing its player ratings this week going through different positions every day.

On Tuesday, the Madden ratings for edge rushers and linebackers were unveiled and it was Melvin Ingram who got the highest rating for the Dolphins with an 84, tied for 32nd-highest in the NFL.

The other Dolphins players with ratings were Emmanuel Ogbah with an 83, Jerome Baker with a 79, Andrew Van Ginkel with a 77, Jaelan Phillips with a 76, Brennan Scarlett with a 71, Elandon Roberts with a 70, Sam Eguavoen with a 70, Adam Butler with a 69, Tindall with a 68, Duke Riley with a 66, newcomer Porter Gustin with a 65.

The ratings for wide receivers were released Monday, and Tyreek Hill came in third in the league at WR with a 97, followed by Jaylen Waddle with an 84, Cedrick Wilson Jr. with a 75, Preston Williams at 72, Lynn Bowden Jr. at 70 and Ezukanma at 66.

NUMBERS GAME

-- Since we mentioned Ingram, he still hasn't selected a jersey number for 2022, based on the roster on the Dolphins website. Ingram has worn the numbers 54, 8 and 24 with the Chargers, Steelers and Chiefs during his 10 NFL seasons, but the Dolphins haven't handed out 54 since Zach Thomas retired, 8 belongs to Jevon Holland and 24 belongs to Byron Jones.

Based on the new NFL jersey rules, linebackers can wear any number from 1-59 and in the 90s.

The current available Dolphins numbers in those ranges are 16, 28 and 99, though the team hasn't given anybody 99 since Jason Taylor retired following the 2011 season.