Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Eichenberg Potential, Running Backs, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from whether Liam Eichenberg quickly can become a Pro Bowl player to where the team could use more depth

Part 2 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

We got a roster spot open; what position do you see us signing? I think we need either a LB or a CB? Thoughts?

Hey Reza, yeah, I absolutely agree that the Dolphins could use an inside linebacker or a cornerback, and I also would throw out the name J.C. Tretter as a possibility if the Dolphins decide to move on from the Connor Williams experiment at center.

From Cliffy Mac (@mclifford36):

What position group do you feel has the weakest depth?

Hey Cliffy, that’s a good question and I’m thinking I’d go with cornerback in the event that Noah Igbinoghene doesn’t take a step forward in his third season because the Dolphins don’t have a clear-cut fourth cornerback behind X, Byron Jones and Nik Needham. The offensive line also is an area that could be mentioned because there are so many question marks among that group.

From Derek Sibley (@SibleyDerek):

Can Eichenberg be a Pro Bowl guard with this coaching staff?

Hey Derek, hate to be that guy, but I think we need to pump the brakes on this notion of the coaching staff being able to turn multiple players into instant Pro Bowl players. No offense to anybody, but it’s not like the Dolphins hired Bill Callahan or Dante Scarnecchia as O-line coach (until proven otherwise). All that said, I think we need to see Eichenberg improve first and become a really good starter before we start talking Pro Bowl.

From ViKtoRmInkoV (@ohnemich91):

Alain I was wondering if Mostert, Edmonds, Michel and ZaQuandre White ball out and are 1 2 3 4 in camp, what could you get for Gaskin in a trade? That's an interesting question.

Hey Viktor, That is an interesting question, but if you think about the Dolphins getting three new veteran running backs because they felt what they had last year wasn’t good enough, that doesn’t suggest the possibility of getting a whole lot for Gaskin in a trade. I would think a late-round pick, maybe even a conditional late-round pick, would be the best the Dolphins could do there. I’d also be careful about counting out Gaskin too quickly because White is a rookie free agent and because Mostert still has to prove he can be effective after his nasty 2021 knee injury.

From Mike Nolan sarcasm (@Rocky711_):

I'd like to get some opinions about how good our defense really is. First half of the season, let's face it, they sucked. Good in the second half except for Tennessee game, which I found a bit disturbing.

Hey Mike, that is a very good question, and one that could go a long way toward determining the success of the whole team in 2022. There were all sorts of factors involved in the defense’s performance last year, starting with injuries in the first half of the season (X, Byron Jones, Raekwon Davis) and then facing and feasting on some sub-par quarterbacks (Tyrod Taylor, Mike Glennon, Ian Book) in the second half. I also don’t think the defense was bad against Tennessee; that was a game lost clearly on offense. The defense also was good in the first half of both Buffalo games but the offense didn’t give the team a chance to win either game. So mix everything together, and you’ve got a defense that I believe is pretty good but still needs to prove it can be elite.