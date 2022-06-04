Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Returner Options, Best Safety Ever, O-Line, and More

Part 1 of this week's SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Salut Alain ! Long time no question but I'm back in business! How have the rookies and 2nd year players looked during OTAs and mandatory minicamp ? Thanks a lot and congrats for your amazing job.

Salut et merci. And welcome back. Let me preface my answer by pointing out we (the media) have been allowed to watch two OTAs so far and the two minicamp practices and it’s not all that easy to evaluate anything related to the running game, the offensive line or the front seven because there’s basically no contact involved. So it’s mostly in the passing game where you can see certain things (understanding that it’s not like a game and it’s only June). Having said all that, I’d say it’s pretty quiet as far as the rookies are concerned, though Skylar Thompson doesn’t look out of place as a seventh-round pick rookie quarterback. Among second-year players, I’d say nothing really has stood out but Jean Phillips, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland all look good with what they’re being asked to do.

From EVERYTHING305 (@EverythingCANE):

I know it’s hard to formulate concrete conclusions or impressions via OTA’s & Mini-Camps but IYO is the offensive line developing thus far to the extent that a depth chart can be created???

Hey there, based on the four practices that the media has been allowed to watch, yes, we easily could create a depth chart along the offensive line. However, I can’t tell you what that would look like because of the Dolphins’ media reporting rules, which prohibit us from revealing who’s lining up with the first or second team and whether players are practicing at positions other than where they’re listed on the depth chart. So, for the moment, we can only go by on-the-record comments from head coach Mike McDaniel, who has confirmed that Terron Armstead will be the left tackle, that Connor Williams has been working at center and that Austin Jackson has gotten work at right tackle.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaias):

Hello Alain, my question is I know it’s only been one day of camp and we have many more to go. I know the defense was dominating at practice. Do you see any improvement on the offensive line and, if so, who stood out? Thank you.

Hi Isaias, Terron Armstead made an interesting point after practice Wednesday that it’s easier for the defensive line at this stage because the no-contact rules in place make it simple for front seven players to disengage from offensive linemen. So in that context, it’s almost unfair to evaluate the offensive line. Also understand that Armstead has not practiced all offseason and he’s the most important player on that offensive line. So, even though I’m not trying to evade the question, I’d reserve judgment on the offensive line at this time.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Favorite Dolphins safety of all time. Mine is YB. Do you see Miami keeping 6 WR, and who will be Miami’s returner ?

Hey Reza, good questions all. I’ll start with the safety question, and if I choose a favorite by player I liked the most it’s a tie between Michael Thomas and Eric Rowe and if we’re going by best safety, it’s Jake Scott for old Dolphins and Reshad Jones for recent Dolphins. Because the offense will be more run-oriented in 2022 and there will be a fullback on the roster, I’d say it’s less than 50-50 the Dolphins will keep six wide receivers on the roster. If the Dolphins do keep six, it could be that the last one is that return specialist, maybe CFL import DeVonte Dedmon if he shows a lot this summer. Or it may be that the Dolphins use Noah Igbinoghene as the kickoff returner and maybe Lynn Bowden Jr. as the punt returner. Personally, I’m not a fan of any of the other three options for punt returns because I think Jaylen Waddle, Jevon Holland and Tyreek Hill are too valuable at their position to use back there.

From Rich McQuillen (@rkmcquillen):

A report earlier this week had Cethan Carter lining up at FB. A report from today called him a TE. My understanding is FB Alec Ingold is still rehabbing; is Carter filling in for him at FB? Note: Answering this may violate the media relations rule of where players line up. The biggest question mark for me this year is the progress on the O-line. The Dolphins have a silly new rule where the media can't tell us who is lined up where. I mean, if Christian Wilkins was lined up at punter, I'm sure you would like to report it. Any thoughts?

Hey Rich, lot to unpack here. First, Alec Ingold tore his ACL last season while with the Raiders and he has yet to practice, though he has been in attendance. Cethan Carter is listed as a tight end on the Dolphins roster, but he did some H-back work during his time with the Bengals, so he certainly could line up there if needed. Finally, the media reporting rules unfortunately are not new and I’m probably not going to shock you here when I tell you I’m not a fan. I fully understand teams not wanting reporters to reveal trick plays, but I don’t get the issue with reporting who’s lining up where and with what unit when teams will be required to put out a depth chart before their first preseason game anyway.

From John Kerns (@yitwail):

You seem certain that Gaskin will make the roster but signing three free agent backs suggests dissatisfaction with Gaskin & Ahmed. So is there a chance another back with more upside and less pay replaces them?

Hey John, first off, I am not “certain” that Gaskin will make the 53-man roster, but I do think he will. Also, he’s scheduled to make $2.5 million (per overthecap.com) in 2022 in the final year of his rookie contract and I’m not sure you’d find a clear upgrade for less than that. Lastly, yes, the Dolphins signed three running backs in the offseason, but don’t forget that Raheem Mostert can’t be considered a certainty yet because of his 2022 knee injury. So it may turn out that the Dolphins do need Gaskin, even though they absolutely went looking for upgrades in the offseason.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

I’ve heard Tua refer to "Anne” on a few occasions as someone who relays negative buzz to him. Who is she exactly? Is she a PR representative for Tua? Thanks!

Hi Chris, “Anne” is Anne Noland, who is the Dolphins senior director of football communications. She is not a PR rep for Tua, but will sit in on his press conferences, as she does for head coach Mike McDaniel. She’s a University of Georgia alum, which led to some interesting interaction with Tua last year after Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC title game and after Georgia came back to win the national title.

From R. Pate (@urbsportanalyst):

Since we're moving the ball downfield, are you seeing more "air yards" by Tua or shorter routes with RAC?

Hey R., well, we certainly saw “air yards” by Tua in the minicamp practice Thursday with the two long completions to Tyreek Hill, but those were accompanied by three check-downs and a short completion in the flat. And there was a lot of that in the practice Wednesday as well. I’m not sure how well that answers your question, but I’d say it’s more about YAC.