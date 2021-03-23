Dolphins WR Room Keeps Growing

The Miami Dolphins certainly look like they're planning to have a lot of competition at the wide receiver position.

After adding Will Fuller V and Robert Foster in free agency, the Dolphins now are re-signing unrestricted free agent Mack Hollins.

The Dolphins now have a whopping 12 wide receivers: Fuller, Foster, Hollins, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Kirk Merritt, 2020 rookies Lynn Bowden Jr. and Malcolm Perry (though Perry is listed as an RB/WR), 2020 opt-outs Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson, as well as newly signed QB-turned-WR Kai Locksley.

And this is not even including a 2021 draft pick amid a lot of speculation the Dolphins could take one of the top three prospects at the position — Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith.

Miami obviously is not going to keep 12 wide receivers on the roster, so something will have to give.

It has been suggested the Dolphins could cut one of the returning wide receivers for cap purposes and based on the ratio of cap savings versus dead cap space, Grant seems like the most vulnerable.

But he's also an elite kick returner and that might keep him on the roster.

As for Hollins, his biggest value to the Dolphins is as a gunner on special teams, which also is what Foster brings. Hollins started two games at wide receiver in 2020 after injuries hit the position and finished with 16 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.

His most memorable play easily was his 34-yard reception at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which set up Jason Sanders' game-winning field goal in the improbable Saturday night comeback victory.

But Hollins also was inconsistent as a receiver, so he likely would not play a big role on offense.

Hollins becomes the second unrestricted free agent this offseason to re-sign with the Dolphins, following linebacker Vince Biegel.

The team still has six unrestricted free agents: LB Elandon Roberts, WR Isaiah Ford, T Julién Davenport, RB Matt Breida, RB DeAndre Washington and S Kavon Frazier.

The Dolphins have lost five UFAs in free agency so far: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington), C Ted Karras (New England), DT Davon Godchaux (New England), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (Houston) and P Matt Haack (Buffalo).