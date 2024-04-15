Dolphins Kick Off Offseason Program

The Miami Dolphins began Phase One of the offseason program, which is scheduled to run through June 6

The Miami Dolphins were back to work as a team Monday when they kicked off their 2024 offseason program.

The Dolphins were one of the 25 NFL teams that began their offseason program Monday, the earliest starting date for teams with returning head coaches.

Heading into Mike McDaniel's third season as head coach, the Dolphins will conduct their offseason program through June 6, kicking off with Phase One, which is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Director of Player Engagement Alexander Martin took to social media to recognize the first meeting of the offseason program.

1st Team Meeting of 2024 officially in the books ☑️ pic.twitter.com/zysg3dMZmI — Alexander (@__ItsAlexander) April 15, 2024

BREAKING DOWN THE DOLPHINS OFFSEASON

Phase One is run through the first two weeks of the offseason program.

Phase 2 consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase 3 consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

As they did last offseason, the Dolphins are planning on using only six of their 10 allotted OTA opportunities.

“A lot of things factor into it," McDaniel explained last spring. "I think that by and large, players, coaches, people in general, do best when ‘why’ is explained to them. In this particular situation, I think that it is crucial that we have, as convicted, present, deliberate, football players when they’re approaching practice and really recognizing how each opportunity is very crucial to the development of the team. I think when you’re able to acknowledge players’ hard work, and they get positively reinforced with actual action, I think it goes a long way. They are afforded the less practices because they’ve earned it because of the way they’ve approached the whole offseason. My standards for preparation are pretty high and they have recognized that and really heeded to the expectation across the board. I think in those types of circumstances, everyone benefits with a little bone here or there.”

Other than the veteran minicamp, the entire offseason program is voluntary.

THE DOLPHINS OFFSEASON PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Monday, April 15 — Start of offseason program

Monday, April 29 — Start of Phase Two

Monday, May 20 — OTA

Tuesday, May 21 – OTA

Thursday, May 23 — OTA

Tuesday, May 28 — OTA

Wednesday, May 29 — OTA

Friday, May 31 — OTA

Tuesday, June 4 — Mandatory minicamp

Wednesday, June 5 — Mandatory minicamp

Thursday, June 6 — Mandatory minicamp