Phillips Ready to Pull Out New Tricks

The expectations for Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are quite high in Year 2.

The former Miami Hurricanes pass rusher finished last season with 42 total tackles, one fumble recovery, 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries. Phillips’ 8.5 sacks were second among all rookies last season and on the Dolphins, as well as establishing a new team rookie record.

However, Phillips isn’t worried about exceeding his sack number from last season. He’s just worried about his own process.

“I try not to look at numbers too much, because I think being result-oriented is just a recipe for disaster,” Phillips said. “If you have this idea in your head, anything less than that is going to throw you off. So I think my whole thing is really just trying to take it day to day and focus on my preparation and focus on my process so that at the end of the day, I think it all culminates. You usually get the results you want at the end of the day.”

Phillips’ natural ability to rush the passer has always been his best trait, and there’s no doubt it’s the most valuable trait he could have. However, if Phillips truly wants to become elite this season and meet the high expectations set for him, he’ll have to improve his run defense.

He finished 2022 with a 44.8 PFF run defense grade, and the advanced statistics don’t paint a prettier picture either. Phillips accounted for -0.41 points added above average — a stat that calculates a single player’s impact on each play — against the run, according to Sports Info Solutions.

For reference, Christian Wilkins finished with 10.86 points above average and fellow first-round pass rusher, Baltimore’s Odafe Oweh, finished with 3.24 points above average.

Phillips’ sub-par run defense kept him off the field last season since Miami’s scheme puts a focus on front-seven players who can stop the run. Despite being one of the team’s most impactful defensive players, he played just three more snaps than Adam Butler.

The young pass rusher is aware of this flaw in his game and seems confident his snap count will increase this season. Phillips said Thursday he was lighter during the offseason but has bulked back up because “there was so much good food around here.”

“Yes, I mean I feel that whatever (defensive coordinator) Josh (Boyer) and all of our defensive coaches have in mind for me, I’m just going to go out there and perform it to a T,” Phillips said. “Obviously, I’m hoping to be in there as much as I can so I can have the most impact and get a lot of opportunities, but ultimately whatever is best for the team, I have 100 percent faith in all of our outside linebackers and our D-line and everything. So no matter what happens, we’ll be good.”

PHILLIPS GETTING HELP FROM VETERANS ARMSTEAD AND INGRAM

Phillips also spent some time working with new offensive tackle Terron Armstead and new outside linebacker Melvin Ingram this summer.

Armstead is one of the team’s veteran leaders and is known for his willingness to coach up younger players. Ingram, on the other hand, could help Phillips improve his run defense like he did last season.

Ingram finished with the second-highest points above replacement against the run for the Chiefs, per SIS. He also finished with a career-high PFF run grade last season.

“I think that I’m starting to reach into, I’ve said this before, but kind of talk about reaching into a deeper bag of tricks,” Phillips said. “I think last year I relied a little bit too much on strictly bull rushing, speed to power, and things like that. I think the more versatile I can be as a pass rusher ultimately is going to benefit me and the team. So, just talking to Terron, working with him, getting a lot of advice from Melvin, different people, just to be able to kind of hone in on my craft and just improve on all those aspects.”

He might not be focused on his individual stats, but if Phillips can take what he’s learned from Ingram and Armstead and combine it with his natural pass rush ability, there’s no reason he can’t exceed 8.5 sacks this season.